At the request of the Advocacia-Geral da União (AGU), the Federal Court maintained the sale of iPhones without a charger in the drop-down box in Brazil. Judge Daniele Maranhão, from the Federal Court of the 1st Region, which covers the states of Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins and part of Maranhão, was the one who upheld the decision on the 14th.

In September last year, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security determined the suspension across the country, but the decision was ignored by Apple, which continued to sell its smartphones without chargers.

+ Russian government tells officials to stop using iPhones, says newspaper

Just over a month after the Ministry’s decision, in October 2022, the São Paulo Court of Justice fined the electronics company R$ 100 million and, a few days later, Apple confirmed that it would produce devices with a USB- Charging C – present in Android devices – from 2024, following a determination by the European Parliament.

Earlier this month of March, Apple was fined again for the lack of chargers in the box, but this time, in approximately R$ 12 million, by Procon-MG, Consumer Protection linked to the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG).

The decision to stop selling electronic devices without chargers was taken in 2020 by the company with the justification of being an environmental decision with the objective of reducing the amount of electronic waste and the size of the devices’ packaging.