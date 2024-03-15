A judge in the US state of Georgia ruled this Friday (15) that the case against former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) can continue if prosecutor in charge Fani Willis or special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom she had a romantic relationship, give up the case.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAffee, who is presiding over the case against Trump for alleged attempts to overturn Joe Biden's Georgia victory in the 2020 election, ruled that the “appearance of inappropriate conduct” in the relationship between the two prosecutors demands that one of the two, Willis or Wade, whom she appointed to the trial, be removed from the case.

Trump's defense had requested the prosecutor's removal. Willis and Wade maintain that their relationship, which began after they began working together, ended in mid-2023.

“The record now established shows a significant appearance of [conduta] inappropriate that affects the current structure of the prosecution team”, noted the judge in his 23-page opinion, which harshly criticizes the prosecutor.

This appearance, McAffee added, “must be eliminated by a prosecutorial selection of one of two options [ela ou Wade sair]”. Hours after the judge's ruling, Wade left the case.

The legal team of Trump, the Republican candidate for this year's presidential election, criticized the judge's decision, saying that in the hearings that examined Willis' conduct it was proven that there were inappropriate financial exchanges with Wade and that the prosecutor tried to portray the former president, the other defendants and their lawyers as racists in a speech at a church in Atlanta, when saying that the attempt to remove them from the process was related to the fact that she and her assistant were black.

In the decision, McAfee wrote that “the evidence demonstrated that the financial gain resulting from her relationship with Wade was not a motivating factor on the part of the prosecutor to indict and prosecute this case.”

In August 2023, Willis denounced Trump and 18 others for alleged attempts to manipulate the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Trump is a defendant in this and three other criminal cases: that of alleged responsibility for the invasion of the Capitol, in January 2021; that he had taken confidential documents to his residence in Florida after leaving the presidency; and that he had falsified his company records to hide a payment to a porn actress so that she would not reveal a relationship they had had ten years before before the 2016 election.

In the latter case, the start of the trial was scheduled for March 25, but it was postponed this Friday after the prosecution said it was willing to accept an additional 30 days to analyze documents related to the case.

In the Capitol case, the United States Supreme Court agreed to analyze Trump's argument that he had immunity because he was president at the time. The start of the trial, originally scheduled for March 4, was postponed. Oral arguments at the US Supreme Court were scheduled for April 22. (With EFE Agency)