The Public Prosecution Service will investigate Johan Derksen’s statements about how he abused a woman fifty years ago. That has it OM announced on Thursday† It calls on those involved to tell their story, as far as possible.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, there is clearly a question of “excessive behavior that is highly disapproved of”. In addition, the Public Prosecution Service finds the way in which Today Inside was spoken of as “particularly hurtful.” Even after a long time, this can “touch deeply” victims.

The investigation must find out what is true of Derksen’s statements. The Public Prosecution Service must then assess whether Derksen is punishable. In doing so, it must take into account a possible limitation period.

Derksen told the broadcast last Tuesday that he had introduced a candle to an unconscious woman about fifty years ago. René van der Gijp, Derksen’s table companion, laughed at the story and said that the victim had gotten away with the candle, because it could also have been a “baseball bat”.