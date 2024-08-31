New signs and new bouquets of flowers adorn the place on Via Castegnate where Sharon Verzeni was stabbed to death on the night between July 29 and 30. The day after Moussa Sangare was arrested and confessed to the murder, the sign “Justice is done” was posted at the crime scene. A large floral arrangement with white roses also appeared underneath. According to some people who witnessed the scene, it was brought there early in the morning by Sergio Ruocco, the victim’s partner, who then stopped in town for a walk.

Among the many notes and letters stuck to the wall of via Castegnate since today there is also one from a woman who wonders how the 31-year-old could have struck without reason. “How can you do something like that?”. Then the hope – the same one expressed yesterday by the victim’s family – that Sharon’s death “was not in vain”.

The family’s lawyer: “Let’s not talk about a sudden fit of rage”

“I have heard talk in these hours of a ‘sudden outburst’, of a ‘pounce of anger’ and lack of premeditation”, writes in a note the lawyer of the Verzeni family Luigi Scudieri, noting “however, according to the information made public yesterday, Mr. Moussa Sangare left his home in Suisio with four knives of significant size and before killing Sharon in Terno d’Isola he had plenty of time to threaten two other people as well”.

Then the appeal to the two boys who were allegedly threatened by Sangare, who – writes the lawyer – “would do well to come forward”. Finally a consideration on the doubts, raised by the 31-year-old’s lawyer, on the mental health of his client. “I was also very surprised that there was talk of ‘probable incapacity’ immediately after the arrest, even before a complete examination of all the investigative documents and the full completion of the investigative checks”.