The old promise of earning a lot of money, and very quickly, was also the lure of Juicy Fields, a company offering to invest in the legal cultivation of cannabis for therapeutic purposes. High benefits in little more than three months through the virtual purchase of marijuana plants for a minimum amount of 50 euros. A round business. So round, that it caught thousands of people in several countries, who have gone to court to recover their money after the unexpected closure of the company this summer. The shock wave has reached Spain.

The case was uncovered in July and now the National Court has ordered the blocking two bank accounts in Cyprus in the name of those responsible for the company, whose whereabouts are unknown. He has also asked the German and Lithuanian authorities to proceed with the same operation with respect to deposits and safe deposit boxes. Legal representations point out that it is difficult to calculate the exact number of victims around the world, although in Spain it could scale up to 40,000 people.

The Central Court of Instruction number 6 of the National Court opened a case last September to investigate the alleged fraud, after admitting the joint complaint filed by hundreds of people affected by what was dubbed the ‘cannabis scam’, and those who have been been adding many others.

Juicy Fields was born in 2017 and was based in Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands. Through its website -which is still open but not active- it offered users a profitability between 33% and 66%, which could reach up to 180,000 euros, in just 180 days, for financing the plants for medicinal use. The investment mode was simple and completely digital: bank transfers, payment with cryptocurrencies or by ‘neobanks’. all this, “no need to touch a plant”, as explained by those affected in their complaint. An operation that crossed borders, reaching users in Portugal, France, Colombia, Denmark, the Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Costa Rica, South Africa and Lesotho.

Investor confidence

Likewise, to gain credibility among investors, the company gave the possibility of carrying out a green tour (green visit) to the plantations, although these were not carried out frequently. In exchange, those responsible shared photos and videos of the crops on social networks to demonstrate the growth of the plants.

The authorities did not clearly see the legality of the business and supervisory bodies, such as the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) or the Federal Financial Supervision Authority of Germany, put Juicy Fields under a magnifying glass. Even so, the investments continued to function until last July, when the system broke and those responsible disappeared without a trace and with all the money.

The judge of the National Court Joaquín Gadea – reinforcement of the Central Court of Instruction number 6 – has taken the first steps to recover the investments. Without specifying a figure, he warned that they may “be of several million euros”. The case is in a very early stage. The magistrate has begun to receive reports from the Fiscal Economic Crime Unit (UDEF) of the National Police, which was required to collect data on the alleged macro-fraud and group all the information that different courts have received from thousands of victims.

Research in several countries

Spain is not the only country investigating the operation of Juicy Fields. According to sources familiar with the procedure, the National Court is aware that different international judicial systems have already begun to investigate the alleged macro-fraud, as is the case in Germany and France.

The fact that several countries are investigating the same facts can generate some obstacles to clarify the matter. Legal sources explain that there could be a competition conflict to decide which of all States should be in charge of the investigation. But there is also the possibility that the different judges try to collaborate with each other, with the exchange of information when required, through Eurojust (a European Union agency in charge of judicial cooperation between the Member States), as is the case in most cases with international ties.

The Juicy Fields crisis began in July when users received an alert that employees were filing for strike for 48 hours for disagreements with the directive. The situation worsened a few days later, when the visible faces of the company announced their departure from the company and the information channels were deactivated. After the communication blackout, news began to arrive that all the contracts with large firms in the sector were lies. Investor fear increasedOf course, when the managers disappeared. The following episode is cooked in the courts of Madrid.