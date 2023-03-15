It now appears that at the end of 2011 the Public Prosecution Service launched a police investigation into a suspicious death in the Anna Hospital in Geldrop. Doctors had suspected that one or more patients had been deliberately given a life-threatening insulin injection. One man died.
Vanda van der Kooi
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Justice #investigated #suspicious #hospital #death #suspicion #patients #received #lifethreatening #injection
Leave a Reply