After putting Casino on formal notice, a coalition of eleven associations is raising the tone and has just taken the large distribution group to court. Organizations representing indigenous peoples in the Amazon accuse Casino, through two of its subsidiaries in Brazil and Colombia, of participating in illegal deforestation and violating their human rights. The coalition says it has several pieces of evidence linking products sold in Latin America to deforestation and land grabbing. “Casino generates 47% of its turnover on the continent. He is accused of failing in his duty of vigilance “, says Célia Jouayed, lawyer for Our Common Affair and member of the coalition. This legislation requires French companies to identify and prevent serious human rights and environmental violations in their supply chains. L. M.-B.