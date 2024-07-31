1st Criminal Court of Brasília accepts MPDFT complaint against former governor in investigation for fraud in rental contracts

The 1st Criminal Court of Brasília accepted the complaint of MPDFT (Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District and Territories) against the businessman and former governor of the Federal District Paulo Octavio (PSD) and 11 others accused of suspected involvement in a corruption scheme in Seape-DF (State Secretariat for Penitentiary Administration of the Federal District).

As a result, Paulo Octávio and the other defendants become defendants in a criminal case and will have to answer for the charges of crimes against public administration. The group is suspected of rigging bids, overcharging for rental contracts for properties for the department and embezzling public funds.

In the decision, judge Ana Cláudia Loiola de Moraes Mendes states that “envisions the requirements necessary to initiate criminal prosecution in court”. Here is the full of the document (PDF – 8 kB).

The complaint was based on an investigation conducted by the MPDFT, which included breaches of banking and tax secrecy, telephone interceptions and searches and seizures at addresses linked to those under investigation.

The investigation indicates that hiring procedures were rigged to favor the former governor, so that the businessman’s properties were chosen for the installation of sectors of the secretariat.

In addition to the former governor, those accused include: the administrator of Sudoeste and Octogonal, Reginaldo Rocha Sardinha, and the 2 former Secretaries of Penitentiary Administration, Agnaldo Novato Curado Filho and Geraldo Luiz Nugoli Costa.

The judge in charge of the case also ordered the 12 defendants to present their defenses in writing within 10 days. The judge also ordered the confidentiality of the case files to be lifted and the precautionary measure of search and seizure to be taken.

WHAT PAULO OCTAVIO SAYS

In a note sent to Poder360the former governor’s defense classified the complaint as “unreasonable, shallow and unfounded” and stated that “it will be, in its entirety, rejected in due course, certain that the facts do not admit the fanciful accusation”.

“The investigations that dragged on for many years, always with the company’s unrestricted collaboration, ended up attesting, as could not be otherwise, the legality of the aforementioned contract, as well as the clear advantage and cost-effectiveness of the contract for the Public Administration, so much so that said contract was extended with favorable manifestations from several public bodies.”, says the note.

OPERATION HIGH TIDE

The case, which became known as Operation Maré Alta, began in 2021 and involves suspected fraud in property rental contracts for Seape-DF headquarters, including the participation of real estate companies, public officials and former district deputy Reginaldo Sardinha, who, according to the investigation, would have influence in the agency.

The 12 defendants in the case are:

Reginaldo Rocha Sardinha Goes;

Geraldo Luiz Nugoli Costa;

Agnaldo Novato Cured Son;

Rosimeire Paiva Da Silva;

Evilazio Holland De Souza;

Alexander Henry De Almeida;

Orisley Guedes Pepper;

William Pereira Monteiro;

Paul Octavio Alves Pereira;

Domenico;

Dickran Berberian;

Paul De Tarso Soares Pereira.

THE OTHER SIDE

O Poder360 tried to contact the defense of the other 11 defendants, but was unsuccessful. The space remains open. This text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.

Read the full note from Paulo Octávio below:

“On June 1, 2021, after the public call was held that included the presentation of proposals from dozens of interested parties and that, in the end, the proposal presented by the company PAULO OCTÁVIO INVESTIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS was victorious, a lease agreement was signed with Seape, it should be noted, for a value lower than that indicated by the assessment carried out by Terracap itself. [Agência de Desenvolvimento do Distrito Federal].

“Furthermore, to meet the needs of the contracting body, the company made a substantial investment and such expenses were fully borne by the company, without any burden to Seape.

“The investigations that dragged on for many years, always with the unrestricted collaboration of the company, ended up attesting, as could not be otherwise, the legality of the aforementioned contract, as well as the clear advantage and cost-effectiveness of the contract for the Public Administration, so much so that said contract was extended with favorable manifestation of several public bodies.

“The absurd, shallow and unfounded accusation will be, in its entirety, rejected in due course, certain that the facts do not support the fanciful accusation.”