Record amountJustice has increased the reward for the golden tip that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of the fugitive criminal ‘Bolle Jos’ Leijdekkers (31) from 75,000 to 200,000 euros. This was announced on Tuesday evening in a broadcast of Discovery Requested .

Jos Leijdekkers is seen by the judiciary as one of the main players in the large-scale trade, import and export of cocaine via the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp. He is also suspected of involvement in the disappearance and death of Naima Jillal. The woman disappeared in 2019 after getting into a car in Amsterdam. Photos of a woman were found on a telephone seized in the Marengo investigation.

Intercepted crypto messages show that Leijdekkers plays an important role in her disappearance. “It is suspected that it concerns Jillal and that she was probably tortured and is no longer alive,” the police said about the photos earlier.

The man, from Breda, has been on the national investigation list and Europol's 'most wanted' list since last year. The police know that he has also been in Turkey and Dubai in recent years. In the Opsporing Requested broadcast, it was also reported that Leijdekers' parents and sister traveled to Turkey in 2022 and probably met him there.

Bolle Jos, on photos previously distributed by the police. © Police



Record amount

The amount of 200,000 euros is a record amount for a golden tip that leads to the arrest of a criminal. The highest reward for this was that for the golden tip that would lead to the then fugitive Marengo suspects Ridouan Taghi and Saïd R., namely 100,000 euros per person. That was in 2018. According to figures provided by the Public Prosecution Service in 2022, this tip money did not have to be paid to anyone.

R. was extradited to the Netherlands at the beginning of December last year after his arrest in Colombia in February 2020. He was arrested in the city of Medellín after he was placed on the international wanted list by the Dutch Public Prosecution Service. Ridouan Taghi was arrested in Dubai in December 2019 and extradited to the Netherlands the same month.

Golden tips

In 2014 and 2015, a reward was offered several dozen times a year for the golden tip. From 2016, the number of rewards offered rose sharply for a number of years. The cold case calendar, which the police distributed from 2017 to 2021 in prisons, among others, had an influence on this. These calendars listed 52 cold cases, one for each week. Old things were looked at again, rewards were adjusted (eg from guilders to euros) and rewards were offered in cases where this had not yet happened.

Paying out the amount for a golden tip is rare. Since 2018, that has only happened a few times. The police confirmed in the Opsporing Requested broadcast on Tuesday evening that the reward of 30,000 euros for the golden tip that led to the arrest of Minh Nghia V. ('Lucky'), responsible for the fatal shooting at a shopping center in Zwijndrecht, on February 25, is about to be paid out.

