With new authors, claim for compensation against the certifier TÜV SÜD at the Munich Court (Germany) rose from R$2.4 to R$3.2 billion

O Munich Higher Regional Courtin Germany, included over 300 victims in proceedings against the German certification body TÜV SÜD, responsible for certifying the stability of the Córrego do Feijão Dam, in Brumadinho (MG), at the time of the collapse. The action has around 1,400 authors. Together, they are seeking compensation of €600 million (equivalent to R$3.2 billion).

The breakup turns 5 years old this Thursday (Jan. 25, 2024). Previously, there were 1,061 victims associated with the action. They negotiated a compensation amount of €600 million (equivalent to R$2.4 billion). The rupture left 272 dead, 3 missing and caused the contamination of the Paraopeba River.

The case has been pending in the German Court since the year of the disaster. At the end of July 2024, an expert report with assessments from a specialist in Brazilian law will be issued on the case. The Court is awaiting the document to judge the case based on Brazilian legislation.

In addition to the people affected, the municipalities of Brumadinho and Mário Campos are also part of the action. The global law firm Pogust Goodhead and the German Manner Spangenberg represent the victims.

In the assessment of the British lawyer Tom Goodhead, from Pogust Goodhead, Brazilian expertise should contribute to holding TÜV SÜD accountable. “The path to a judgment on responsibility is clear. TÜV SÜD can no longer go unpunished for the crimes committed”, he stated in a note.

O Power360 contacted the German certification company to find out how the company received the Munich court's decision, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

In 2020, 5 people from the company were reported for the MP-MG (Public Ministry of Minas Gerais) for double-qualified intentional homicide. They were:

Chris-Peter Meier (general manager);

Arsênio Negro Júnior (technical consultant);

André Jum Yassuda (technical consultant);

Makoto Namba (coordinator);

Marlísio Oliveira Cecílio Júnior (technical specialist).

5 YEARS AFTER THE DISASTER

A Avabrum (Association of Relatives of Victims and Those Affected by the Breakdown of the Mina Córrego do Feijão Dam in Brumadinho) is holding an event this Thursday (25 January 2024) to mark 5 years since the disaster.

The action will be carried out in the city of Minas Gerais. Activities throughout the week included a motorcade, mass and a visit to the community of Córrego do Feijão.

“To this day, no one has been punished or held accountable for this barbaric crime tragedy. We demand accountability from the companies Vale and TÜV SÜD, in all spheres, whether in Brazil or abroad. May this punishment also serve to changeances in the mining sector, in legislation and inspection”, stated the association in a publication in its Instagram profile.