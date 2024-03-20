Convicted pedophile swimming teacher Benno L. has again sexually abused children in Germany. This is evident from research by Panorama and the YouTube channel Vrije Vogels. The swimming teacher from Brabant was reportedly convicted in Germany last May for abusing underage girls. The Dutch Public Prosecution Service informed the German authorities about his move to that country.

#Justice #Netherlands #informed #Germany #arrival #lecherous #swimming #teacher #Benno