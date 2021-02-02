The Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been imprisoned for three and a half years, and one year of house arrest has been withdrawn. The process is as absurd as it is highly political.

MOSCOW taz | After twelve hours, the judge rattles down her decision: Alexei Navalny has to go to the penal colony for several years. The Kremlin critic’s suspended sentence of 3.5 years has thus been converted into a real sentence; the one-year house arrest already served in the case is taken into account, so there are 2.5 years of imprisonment.

The Moscow City Court regards it as proven that the 44-year-old violated his probation conditions because he did not report to the authorities during his stay in Germany. Navalny had recovered from the poison attack with the nerve agent Novitschok in Berlin and southern Germany.

The decision – it is not a judgment – the Muscovite accepts with a tight smile and paints on the glass of the so-called aquarium, the glass case for accused in Russian courts, hearts for his wife Julia in the hall. His lawyers want to appeal, his supporters take to the street that evening, where the OMON special police have already formed. “The Russian judiciary is dead,” writes the Navalny team. The opposition is shocked.

The courthouse is surrounded by early morning. The adjacent streets are cordoned off with metal bars, and there are police officers even in the courtyards of the high-rise buildings. Several prisoner transporters are parked in the city parking lots. Snow clearing trucks and tow trucks block the entrances towards the court. The security forces only allow journalists to approach.

Off to the police van

A policewoman checks passports and press cards, a camera on her uniform records the procedure. An older woman begs: “Am I going to the shop over there?” “You have to go there,” says a policewoman. The woman looks at her questioningly and points in the opposite direction. “The shop is around the corner.”

An employee of the court shouts into a megaphone: “Criminal matters, civil proceedings, administrative offenses – is there anyone else here who has a hearing? Compete here! ”Further back, OMON police lead Navalny supporters into the prisoner transports. Police officers also randomly pick up people at several metro stations. The non-governmental organization OWD-Info reports almost 300 people arrested. Many journalists are also taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Alexei Navalny is sitting in the aquarium and says to his wife Julia in the hall: “They showed you on TV in my cell and said that you had disrupted public order several times. Bad girl! I’m proud of you. ”It is Nawalny’s handling of the absurdities in this process, which is highly political – and one in which the state does not want to show weakness, no matter how hysterical it is.

Tuesday’s decision dates back to December 2014. Navalny and his brother Oleg were convicted of fraud against the French cosmetics company Yves Rocher: Alexei was sentenced to 3.5 years probation, Oleg had to go to the penal colony for just as long. Even then, representatives of Yves Rocher said they had not suffered any damage, which the company is now emphasizing. The European Court of Human Rights called the Russian judgment of 2017 “arbitrary”, Navalny received compensation, but had a criminal record.

Not at home

Now the Russian law enforcement agency is bringing the case out again, claiming that Navalny violated probation requirements. He should not have reported to the authorities seven times. After Navalny was poisoned in August 2020 with the internationally banned nerve agent Novitschok in Siberia, Navalny was treated in the Berlin Charité and was in outpatient treatment in Germany after his discharge at the end of September. FSIN takes the position that Navalny should have visited the agency in person twice a month.

FSIN employee Alexander Jarmolin explains in court that he was not found where he lived. “But I was in the hospital! Do you know what a coma is? What is rehab? Even the president of our country said that it was only thanks to him that I was flown to Germany to recover. And your authority doesn’t want to have known where I am? Do you respect the president? ”Navalny says loudly.

His lawyer Vadim Kobesv continues: “Did you know his real whereabouts?” – “No,” says the FSIN employee. “Did you receive a notification?” – “Yes.” “Was his address listed there?” – “Yes.” Any questioning is similarly absurd.

EU diplomats are also watching the process. The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Sakharova, railed: “This is not just meddling in internal affairs, it is the self-exposure of the illegal role of the collective West in trying to contain Russia, an attempt to put pressure on the courts.” It is Russia typical attitude of being in combat. And thrashing around without inhibitions.