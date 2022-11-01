The Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro determined the total and immediate release of the BR-393 highway, the former Rio-Bahia, under penalty of the truck drivers who resist being fined R$ 5 thousand per hour. The decision signed by federal judge Iorio Siqueira Dalessandri Forti, Federal Judge, was given at 4:41 pm this Monday, 31, with a summons to the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), the Federal Government and the Federal Public Ministry.

The order refers to the entire length of the BR-393/RJ Highway, where blocks of blocks were identified by Bolsonarista truck drivers protesting against the presidential election.

The determination is directed at any truck driver, passenger car, motorcyclist or even pedestrian who, in any way, acts to totally or partially block or deprecate the highway, including the shoulder.

The Justice determines the removal of people, vehicles and/or objects that obstruct traffic on the highway, using the plaintiff’s devices and winches or with police reinforcement. The decision was also communicated to the Federal and Federal Highway Police, so that they can help in the identification of each truck driver and his vehicle.

The MPF sent this Monday, 31, a letter to the director general of the PRF (Federal Highway Police), Silvinei Vasques, asking for information on measures taken to ensure the maintenance of flow on federal highways. The letter sets a period of 24 hours for a response.

After the victory of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, truck drivers organized roadblocks across the country in protest against the results of the polls this Sunday, 30. The Federal Highway Police reported this Monday, 31, that until 6:43 pm there were 236 points of interdiction, blockages or demonstrations on roads in 20 states of the country.