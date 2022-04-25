The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, must appear as investigated before the court in a new criminal case, the second against the leader of the commons. The Barcelona Court has ordered this Monday to an investigating court to admit the complaint presented by a vulture fund that the judge had filed. Colau was denounced in 2020 by Vauras Investments, dedicated to the real estate sector. The firm considered that it was forced by the Barcelona City Council to cede some flats that it owned so that they could be used for social rentals. The building, known as Bloc Llavors, was occupied by families in a vulnerable situation. The opposition accused the mayor of favoring the squatters.

According to the vulture fund, the council coerced them under the threat of not granting them new building licenses or not unblocking those that had been paralyzed if they did not give up their flats for social rentals. At first, the judge did not appreciate evidence of crime. Now, the Barcelona Court considers that Colau, two councilors and a city council official could commit the crimes of coercion and prevarication. The real estate company was also sued for extortion, bribery, disclosure of secrets or infidelity in the custody of documents, but these accusations have been dismissed.

The order affirms that it does not question the power that the council has to promote social rental housing. What could be “criminally repudiable”, according to the Provincial Court, is that in order to obtain the transfer of flats, the owners are pressured to cause them damage. The city council insists that it was limited to complying with the law, that it was “a clear case of real estate speculation” and trusts that the case will be filed again.

This is the second open case against the mayor of Barcelona. Colau is being investigated (she has already declared before the judge) for alleged irregularities in subsidies granted by the Barcelona City Council between 2019 and 2020 to entities related to En Comú Podem. In this case, Colau is accused of the alleged crimes of prevarication, contracting fraud, embezzlement, influence peddling and prohibited negotiations with a public official. The entity that filed the complaint -the Association for transparency and democratic quality-, which from the Colau environment links with the water management lobby, accuses the Barcelona mayor of signing arbitrarily and discretionally, without public concurrence and without justifying the public interest, a series of economic aid for entities related to the commons, such as the Desc Observatory, where the mayor herself worked before making the leap to institutional politics; Engineers without borders; the PAH, of which Colau was the spokesperson and its most visible figure; and the Alliance against Energy Poverty.