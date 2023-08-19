Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/18/2023 – 22:49

Four years after the death of 10 Flamengo youth athletes at the club’s training center, the judgment of the 36th Criminal Court of the Rio Court of Justice held the first instruction and trial hearing of the criminal case regarding the fire at the Ninho Training Center do Urubu, in Vargem Grande, on the west side of the city. The fire occurred in 2019 and caused the death of players, who slept in containers in the accommodation.

Eight defendants will be tried for the deaths. They answer for arson qualified by the results of death and serious injury.

Related news:

Defendants Edson Colman da Silva, a refrigeration technician, and Eduardo Carvalho Bandeira de Mello, former president of Flamengo, were present at the hearing. Two other defendants Antonio Marcio Mongelli Garotti, former financial director of Flamengo, and the club’s engineer, Marcelo Maia de Sá, did not attend the hearing. Four more defendants, all from the company that supplied the containers installed at Ninho do Urubu, also did not attend the instruction and judgment hearing. They are: Claudia Pereira Rodrigues, Danilo da Silva Duarte, Fabio Hilario da Silva and Weslley Gimenes.

The judge decreed default in the absence of the six people, which means that the process will continue even without the presence of the defendants and does not change the burden of proof.

Tragedy

The fire occurred during the night, in the base categories’ accommodation, which was in containers in the training center itself. Most of the athletes made it out alive, but Athila Paixão, 14 years old, died; Arthur Vinícius de Barros Silva Freitas, 14 years old; Bernardo Pisetta, 14 years old; Christian Esmério, aged 15; Gedson Santos, aged 14; Jorge Eduardo Santos, aged 15; Pablo Henrique da Silva, 14 years old; Rykelmo de Souza Vianna, 16 years old; Samuel Thomas Rosa, 15 years old; and Vitor Isaías, aged 15.