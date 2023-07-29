Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/28/2023 – 21:05 Share

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro continued this Friday (28) the hearings of witnesses in the process on the death of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe. Three more people were heard. All were witnesses for the prosecution enlisted by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ).

Moïse Kabagambe was 24 years old when he was brutally beaten to death at the Tropicália kiosk, in Barra da Tijuca, in the western part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. He worked and got paid daily. According to the family, the attacks occurred after he had charged late payment.

The episode, which took place on January 24, 2022, was recorded on security cameras. The report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) indicated that the cause of death was chest trauma, with pulmonary contusion, caused by blunt action. Since then, family and friends of the Congolese have come performing various acts to exact justice.

The three men who committed the crime were identified and preventively arrested a little over a week later. Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva, Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca and Fábio Pirineus da Silva were denounced by the MPRJ and became defendants. Defense lawyers even submitted requests for them to respond freely, which was denied by the Justice. It is yet to be decided whether they will be judged by a popular jury, as requested by the MPRJ.

The case is being analyzed in the 1st Criminal Court of the capital. The press was not authorized to accompany the new hearings. According to a report released by the TJRJ at the end of the day’s work, the first to give testimony was Maicon Rodrigues Gomes, who worked as a freelancer at beach kiosks and who met the Congolese in the week of the episode. According to him, Moïse began to be attacked with a piece of wood after trying to get beer at the Tropicália kiosk.

The friend of the accused Jailton Pereira Campos, known as Baixinho, was also heard. Responsible for taking care of the kiosk on the day of the beating, he said that Moïse was beaten and tied with a rope. According to his report, even immobilized, the Congolese continued to be the target of blows.

The last witness heard was Luis Carlos Cortinovis Coelho, owner of a beach hut located behind the Tropicália kiosk. He said that he had left the place before the incident and that he found out about the crime after receiving a call from Fábio. Luis Carlos is said to have tried to convince the accused to surrender. He also stated that he collected a baseball bat used in the attacks and handed it over to the police station.

According to judge Alessandra da Rocha Lima Roidis, the next hearings should take place on September 15, at 1 pm. Three witnesses had already been heard at the beginning of the month, including Lotsove Lolo Lavy Ivone, Moïse’s mother. She left Congo, seeking to escape war and famine, and came with her children to Brazil in 2014.

After the repercussions of the case, the family of the young Congolese received from the city hall the concession of a commercial kiosk in Parque de Madureira, in the north zone of the city. In June of last year, State Law 9.715/2022 was enacted, recognizing January 24 as African Refugee Day. The date, chosen in honor of Moïse, became part of the official calendar of the state of Rio de Janeiro.