Young man was beaten to death in 2022, at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro

O TJRJ (Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice) continued on Friday (July 28, 2023) the hearings of the witnesses in the process on the death of Congolese Moise Kabagambewhich took place on January 24, 2022. Another 3 people were heard – all witnesses for the prosecution listed by the MPRJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro).

Moïse Kabagambe was 24 years old when he was brutally beaten to death at the Tropicália kiosk, in Barra da Tijuca, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro. He worked and got paid daily. According to the family, the attacks occurred after he had charged late payment.

The episode was recorded on security cameras. The IML (Legal Medical Institute) report indicated that the cause of death was chest trauma, with pulmonary contusion, caused by blunt action. Since then, the Congolese’s family and friends have been carrying out various acts to demand justice.

The 3 men who committed the crime were identified and arrested preventively just over a week later. Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva, Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca and Fábio Pirineus da Silva were denounced by the MPRJ and became defendants. Defense lawyers submitted requests for them to respond freely, which was denied by Justice. It is yet to be decided whether they will be judged by a popular jury, as requested by the MPRJ.

The case is being analyzed in the 1st Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro. The press was not authorized to accompany the new hearings. Second published report by the TJRJ at the end of the day’s work, the 1st to give a statement was Maicon Rodrigues Gomes, who worked as a freelancer at beach kiosks and that he met the Congolese the week of the episode. According to him, Moïse began to be attacked with a piece of wood after trying to get beer at the Tropicália kiosk.

The friend of the accused Jailton Pereira Campos, known as Baixinho, was also heard. Responsible for taking care of the kiosk on the day of the beating, he said that Moïse was beaten and tied with a rope. According to his account, even immobilized, the Congolese continued to be the target of blows.

The last witness heard was Luis Carlos Cortinovis Coelho, owner of a beach hut located behind the Tropicália kiosk. He said that he had left the place before the incident and that he found out about the crime after receiving a phone call from Fábio. Luis Carlos declared that he had tried to convince the accused to surrender. He also stated that he collected a baseball bat used in the attacks and handed it over to the police station.

According to judge Alessandra da Rocha Lima Roidis, the next hearings should take place on September 15, at 1 pm. Three witnesses had already been heard at the beginning of the month, including Lotsove Lolo Lavy Ivone, Moïse’s mother. She left Congo, seeking to escape war and famine, and came with her children to Brazil in 2014.

After the repercussions of the case, the family of the young Congolese received from the city hall the concession of a commercial kiosk in Parque de Madureira, in the north zone of Rio. In June of last year, State Law 9.715/2022 was enacted, recognizing January 24 as African Refugee Day. The date, chosen in honor of Moïse, became part of the official calendar of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

With information from Brazil Agency.