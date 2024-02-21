Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/21/2024 – 16:22

The Amazônia Protege program – satellite monitoring to identify and hold accountable deforesters operating in the nine states of the Legal Amazon – has already led the Federal Court to sentence 732 defendants to pay R$316 million for environmental crimes. The survey covers 3,500 public civil actions filed in the wake of the project, since 2017.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the convictions also determine compensation for damage caused to nature, which should lead to the reforestation of more than 73 thousand hectares of forest, the equivalent of 68 thousand football fields.

The balance was released this Wednesday, 21st, by the Chamber of Environment and Cultural Heritage of the Federal Public Ministry, which coordinates Amazônia Protege.

The initiative is in partnership with Ibama, the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) and the Federal University of Lavras (UFLA).

According to the MPF, the work of Amazônia Protege prosecutors, which is preparing to enter its fourth phase, has already resulted in 656 court rulings in favor of the Prosecutor's Office's actions.

The targets of the processes are responsible for the irregular removal of vegetation in areas exceeding 60 hectares, recorded by the Deforestation Monitoring Project in the Legal Amazon (Prodes/Inpe) between August 2015 and December 2019.

Of the total amount of compensation determined by the Courts, R$220.9 million corresponds to collective moral damages and R$96 million to material damages resulting from the removal of vegetation cover.

The amount is allocated to the Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights, to finance environmental inspection and preservation actions.

Of the decisions that followed requests from the MPF, 138 were given in processes with 'uncertain defendants' – when it is not possible to identify, in the pre-procedural phase, the person responsible for the deforestation.

These actions are filed with the aim of embargoing illegally devastated areas, preventing land grabbing and avoiding land regularization.

The measure also guarantees the possibility of removing or destroying materials that are in the area, preventing the recovery of the forest.

Amazônia Protege is supplied with information from Inpe, which records satellite images of deforested areas. Based on them, the Prosecutor's Office issues reports confirming illegal deforestation and cross-references the information with public databases, to identify those responsible for the environmental damage. After this mapping, civil investigations are opened and public civil actions are presented to the Court to hold those responsible for crimes against the forest responsible.