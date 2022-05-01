Heartfelt appeal to young magistrates who have recently entered the judiciary



Interview by Claudio Bernieri

He welcomes us in his office on the 7th floor of the Palazzo di Giustizia in Milan. Three desks, wardrobes and showcases full of folders, folders stacked in every possible corner, including chairs: on one wall, the unusual image of Dreyfus.

Behind two computers, Guido Salvini toss up Affaritaliani.it a heartfelt appeal to the young magistrates who have recently entered the judiciary, as if he wanted to exorcise the self-referential trials and brawls between illustrious magistrate colleagues that have characterized these recent years.

Basically, he says in his appeal to young colleagues, stay away from the currents that will only give you crumbs of power. Do not listen to the sirens of the CSM and ANMbe aware that the judiciary has lost credibility among the people, and don’t use your position as a revolving door to advance your career.

In short, Salvini says, we magistrates are not legislators, and this strike is deleterious and I will not adhere to it, the judiciary – so he concludes in his long interview – must not be a third chamber, which comments on and pilots laws and reforms or hinders ..

Resounding appeal by the magistrate from his GIP office on the eve of the clash between ANM and Minister Cartabia.



WATCH THE VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH GUIDO SALVINI



