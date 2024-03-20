Barcelona (AFP) – Former Barcelona player Dani Alves was unable to leave prison this Wednesday, March 20, as he was unable to raise the million euros that the Barcelona Court had imposed on him as bail, among other measures, to be released. The Brazilian athlete was sentenced in Spain to four and a half years in prison for rape, but a court this Wednesday authorized his release from prison in exchange for a bail of 1 million euros (almost 1.1 million dollars).

Former ball star Dani Alves was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape, more than a year after his entry into provisional prison in January 2023, when the Mexican Pumas terminated its contract with the Brazilian.

Now, he could leave “by paying a bail of 1,000,000 euros”, after which his Spanish and Brazilian passports will be withdrawn and he must stay away from the victim of the rape, the Barcelona Court announced on Wednesday, March 20. , in the car in which the player's freedom is agreed.

Alves' lawyer met with the footballer on Wednesday afternoon at the Brians 2 prison to inform him that the million euros have not yet been raised, so he will have to remain in prison at least until this Thursday.

Dani Alves smiles during the Qatar World Cup group stage match between Brazil and Cameroon on December 2, 2022 at the Lusail Stadium, north of Doha © Adrian Dennis / AFP/Files

In principle, the defense will try to provide the million euros through a transfer, although it is also possible to secure the required amount through real estate or other types of property.

Alves' defense will have another opportunity to post bail starting at 09:00 local time this Thursday. Once the amount required has been contributed, the lawyer for the administration of justice must carry out the appropriate verifications regarding the payment.

Subsequently, the members of the court will have to issue the order to agree to the provisional release of the convicted person, a resolution that will be sent to the prison to release the former player from Seville, Barcelona, ​​Juventus, PSG, São Paulo or UNAM.

In its resolution, the 21st section of the Court agreed this Wednesday to release Alves on bail, understanding that has “reduced” the risk of him fleeing after the sentence which sentences him to four and a half years in prison for raping a young woman in a bathroom in a booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, 2022.

The order also prohibits the footballer from approaching less than a thousand meters from the victim's home, his workplace and any other place he may frequent, as well as from communicating with her by any means.



Former Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves, before the Barcelona court that tried him for alleged rape, on February 5, 2024 in the Spanish city © Jordi Borràs / Pool/AFP/Archives

“A jug of cold water” for the victim

Dani Alves' victim immediately said that she will appeal the decision of the Barcelona Court, as announced by her lawyer, who said that the young woman is “very indignant, very desperate and very frustrated” by the decision.

In statements to journalists, Ester García, the victim's lawyer, explained that the young woman told her that the “effort” made by many professionals who intervened in this case, such as doctors, police officers or those responsible for care the victim, “is of no use”, although he has promised to “continue fighting”.

“For her it has been a bucket of cold water, especially since I cannot give her an explanation in legal terms (about the Court's resolution), because I cannot find a legal explanation,” said the lawyer, who has insisted on that they are going to appeal.

With EFE and AFP