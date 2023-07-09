Clash Government – robes. Palazzo Chigi first “surprised” by the words of the ANM, then replies

A tug of war I continue, that between Government and the robes on the relationship between justice and politics. Encounter-clash that has been going on for thirty years without ever finding a solution.

Before the attack of Palazzo Chigi to magistrates on the emblematic cases of Santanchè, Delmastro, La Russa. Then the reactionvery hard, of theAnm. Now, again, the reply comes from the majority, which does not intend to let go of the accusations made by President Santalucia.

READ ALSO: Anm against the government: “Accusations that affect the heart of the judiciary”

“We must realize that the problem of the interference of some judicial initiatives on political activity concerns everyone, center-right and center-left, and in 30 years it has affected all governments, whatever their orientation” are in particular the words of the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovanoreported by Handle. “With all possible balance – completes the reasoning – we will all have to ask ourselves this problem, whatever the role, and try to overcome it without oppositions that do no one any good”. And the premier moves along this line Giorgia Meloni That “doesn’t seek controversy” but remains very determined to “go ahead with the reform of the judiciary”. If possible, always paraphrasing the undersecretary, even by finding possible solutions together, but “without being conditioned by judicial initiatives”. A clear point on which Palazzo Chigi, after an initial “surprise” at the tough stance of the ANM, relaunches without hesitation: “the government, this government, will never give up intervening whenever the application of the laws is at stake and there is interference in “democratic dynamics”, in this specific case, when there is a “political use of justice”.

READ ALSO: Justice, Meloni relaunches: “Whoever wants to make us fall will be disappointed”

Subscribe to the newsletter

