The Public Prosecution Service went wrong with an action against a suspect in the 22-year-old murder case involving Hans ‘the Indian’ Schonewille. As a result, a case of illegal possession of weapons against Simon van K. is dismissed. Van K. is still in the picture as a suspect in the murder.











Justice has taken the decision because an action by the police around the suspect is labeled as ‘unauthorized psychological pressure and therefore intolerable’. On July 30, 60-year-old Simon van K. said he was threatened with death by two men on a motorcycle who approached him when he had visited a hospital in Alphen aan den Rijn. When Van K. wanted to file a report, he encountered a lot of opposition. He then bought a gun to protect himself. That in turn led to the judiciary arresting him for illegal possession of weapons. And that surprised Van K. again, because how could the judiciary even know that he had bought a firearm?

Lawyer Pieter Hoogendam wanted to know the bottom line and found that the police had ‘completely gone wrong’. “Is this the way to gather evidence?” The Public Prosecution Service says little about the case because the investigation into the murder is still ongoing. Justice only wants to say that ‘the noise strategy applied was unauthorized’. Van K. will therefore no longer be prosecuted for illegal possession of weapons.

Perpetrator never caught

The Indian is actually called Hans Schonewille. De Leidenaar was a catering man and well-known face in Leiden. He rented out slot machines and organized the illegal lotto at the time. Schonewille was liquidated in 1999. A police officer found his body in a parking lot in Aarlanderveen. A perpetrator was never caught, but this year the police again drew attention to the case in a podcast. So many tips came forward that at the end of June the police announced that they had almost solved the case. The state of the investigation into the case is currently unknown.