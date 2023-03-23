Decision of the 2nd Federal Court of Sergipe responds to the request of the association Salva and allows the cultivation and production of marijuana flowers, extracts and edibles in national territory

An unprecedented decision by the Justice of Sergipe authorized the non-profit association To save The “carry out the cultivation, handling, preparation, production, storage, transport, dispensation and research of cannabis sativa […] for the exclusive treatment of its members”, according to medical prescription.

The dispatch published on this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) was obtained by Power360. It is signed by federal judge Ronivon de Aragão, from the 2nd Federal Court of Sergipe, and runs in secrecy of Justice. It is the 1st permission given by a Brazilian court for the planting and commercialization of flowers, extracts and edibles of cannabis in national territory.

The lawyer responsible for the petition presented by Guarda, Paulo Henrique Thiessen, said that the strategy was to expand the range of permissions already granted by courts in the country to other institutions linked to medical marijuana.

At least 6 associations obtained authorization for the production and commercialization of CBD-based medicinal oils (cannabidiol) in Brazil in recent years, but other derivatives of the plant were restricted to orders in the international market.

According to Thiessen, the argument mobilized was that Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) resolutions that regulate the import of health products cannabis privileged foreign companies and prevented the democratization of access to medicines due to the high acquisition cost.

The lawyer said there was no legal justification for authorizing a type of marijuana-based medication and Restrict the permission of others.

“What changes is the handling and distribution. It doesn’t matter if the dipyrone is injected into a vein, in a capsule or gel. If you need it very quickly, it will be in vein. But the competence to decide lies with the doctor”, he said.

The decision establishes a period of 15 days for Salvador to comply with the following standards:

RDC 301/2019 – provides for the General Guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices for Medicines;

RDC 430/2020 – provides for good practices in the distribution, storage and transport of medicines;

RDC 654/2022 – provides for GMP (good manufacturing practices) of APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients);

RDC 69/2014 – also provides for the GMP of APIs;

RDC 327/2019 – provides for procedures for granting sanitary authorization for manufacturing and importing, as well as establishing requirements for marketing, prescribing, dispensing, monitoring and inspection of health products cannabis for medicinal purposes;

RDC 24/2011 – provides for the quality control required by the phytopharmaceutical legislation, categorized as specific medicines;

RDC 26/2014 – provides for quality control required by law for herbal medicines;

Ordinance 344/1998 – technical regulation on substances and drugs subject to special control.

There is still a 60-day demonstration period for Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and the Ministry of Health to establish inspection and sanitary adequacy procedures in the production and manufacture of the cannabis by Save.

According to Thiessen, the association is already complying with legal measures to meet the requirements on time and expand the offer of products to associated patients.

The decision follows an initiative by Alese (Legislative Assembly of Sergipe), which unanimously approved last Wednesday (15.mar) bill establishing the State Policy on Cannabis for therapeutic purposes.

The text provides incentives for research on the subject and provides for the training of professionals from the state health network to prescribe cannabis medications.

TO SAVE

Save, or Brazilian Association for the Support of Medicinal Cannabis Cultivation and Research, was founded in 2019. It has around 200 members. Its main customer is embrace hope –greater association linked to cannabis medicine in the country, with more than 30,000 associates.

On its website, Salvador says it is responsible for growing the plant, for handling laboratories and for customer service, legal support and medical guidance. It is possible to join through from this link in 4 modalities: patient, tutor, researcher or minor patient.

According to the petition filed at the 2nd Federal Court of Sergipe, the institution provides medication to help treat people with Alzheimer’s, anxiety, autism, cancer, dementia, depression, various epilepsies, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and ADHD, among other diseases.

“Salvador is already a reality. She already grows cannabis in Sergipe and, in a courageous, brilliant and inspiring way, supplies herbal medicines at cost price to at least 120 families monthly, both in humans and for veterinary use, always requiring patients to prescribe legally qualified health professional and associative regularity”said the association in the filed petition.

“Therefore, this Court, and other possible civil servants, judges, members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, civil society, citizens, lawyers, defenders of the Union, all, are asked to have a humane look at this demand, regardless of belief about the cannabis, putting itself in the place of patients, both those already existing in the present and those of the future, because it is extremely important for our society to move forward, becoming fairer, especially in the aforementioned values.”

CASE NOT RELATED TO STJ DECISION

On Monday (20.Mar.2023), the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) approved a proposal to concentrate jurisdiction over the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes in Brazil. Here’s the full of the decision (258 KB).

In practice, this meant that the body attributed to itself the power of decision on the matter, even without legislation issued by the National Congress.

Thiessen explains that the procedure has nothing to do with the Sergipe Justice order, since the STJ decision regulates the processes related to the planting of hemp in the country.

The plant also comes from cannabisbut it has a negligible THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) content, the main psychoactive substance in marijuana, and is mostly used for the production of fabrics, building materials, supplements, personal hygiene items and other manufactured products.

“The object of the STJ is exclusive to hemp and CBD. That is, products that do not have above 0.2% THC”said the lawyer.