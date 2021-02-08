I am writing this text from Spain, where I am protected in forced displacement by the violence of my country’s organized crime against me. I would have liked to be in the home that I built myself in Quintana Roo (Mexico) for almost two decades, but from there I was forced to flee three months after the international arrest warrant was issued against three men of power: the former governor from Puebla Mario Marín, the billionaire Kamel Nacif Borge and the former head of the Puebla police Adolfo Karam Beltrán ….
