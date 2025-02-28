Justice forces TVG to rectify its false information about the absence of BNG in the tribute acts to Castelao

The Court of First Instance number 5 of Santiago has condemned the Radio E television corporation of Galicia (CRTVG) and its general director, Alfonso Sánchez Izquierdo, to rectify the false information issued by Telexornal about the absence of the BNG in the act called by the Castelao Foundation for the 75th anniversary of his death. The judge considers that there were up to five institutional representatives of the nationalist training, including the mayor of Santiago and the Viceportavoz in Parliament, something that Sánchez Izquierdo himself also recognized. The CRTVG will resort to the sentence.

The news was broadcast at the midday news on January 10, three days after the act, held in the Pantheon of Illustrious Galegos of Santiago. It was located in an unusual place for the political chronicle: at the end of the ladder, just between the advance of weather information and sports.

The presenter of the Telexornal, Carlos Amado, said to the camera: “In this year dedicated to Castelao the Xunta is organizing the activities to remember this universal Galician. In one of those first acts, organized by the Castelao Foundation, was not the BNG. For the Minister of Culture it is a sad news. ” Next, an insert of the Minister José López Campos criticizes the call of a simultaneous act – which the BNG, as a party, was celebrating in Pontevedra to commemorate the date – but at no time speaks of absence: “I think it is not good news that the day that the Castelao Foundation summons the entire Galician society to an act to value the figure of Castelao, the BNG is doing an act. parallel in Pontevedra ”.

The block did not take the rectification through social networks, contributing images that were seen to its five representatives in the pantheon. In addition to the Compostela mayor, Goretti Sanmartín – located next to the Minister – there were the viceporte in the Chamber, Olalla Rodil; the deputies of the deputations of A Coruña and Lugo, Nativade González and Iria Castro, and the deputy mayor of Santiago, Miriam Louzao.

That same route, that of the networks, was the one that the TVG used to rectify. Also, according to his testimony, the nightly informative of the same day, something that was not taken into account by the judge because they did not contribute the recording. If they had done it, What the magistrate would have seen It was correct information – in which it is said that the Minister “affected” the nationalist counterprogram – but no rectification trace.

For all these reasons, the sentence – which has had access eldiario.es and before which it fits appeal before the Provincial Court – declares the right to rectification of the BNG and condemns Sánchez Izquierdo and the CRTVG to “disseminate and disseminate” in the same Telexornal noon several paragraphs of the rectification sent by the nationalist viceporte to the director Xeral the same day of the same day of the emission.

In that letter, Rodil spoke of “a very serious and inadmissible fact.” “It is obvious that what is said is totally and absolutely a lie and the CRTVG knows or should know, because it covered that act having images in which you can see the people who attended on behalf of the Galega nationalist bloc.”

Once the sentence was known, the Viceportavoz considered that the BNG does not give the reason but “to the Galicians and Galicians” that defend the right to public means “truthful, plural and objectives.” The “crude lie” issued by TVG is a sign of a “usual practice”, of the “increasingly obscene and unbearable manipulation” of the CRTVG by the Xunta of the PP.

CRTVG: “The ruling exceeds the limits of rectification”

The CRTVG will resort to the sentence because it understands that the ruling “exceeds the limits of the right of rectification.” In response to Eldiario.es, the Public Media Corporation recalls that it was “the first to admit the error on the day of its broadcast.”

“It was an obvious mistake since it was TVG itself who issued the images of the Castelao Foundation in Telexornal three days before and with clear planes of the participation of members of the BNG” and that, for the channel, clear any “doubt” about “the lack of intentionality.”

Remember that “immediately” was rectified through the news network @G24Noticias of news for being “the fastest and most diffusion medium” until the following informative “where the correct information was issued.” All that, for the CRTVG, tries to have demonstrated “responsibility, diligence and good faith when recognizing the error.”