02/27/2025



Jupol said Thursday that he has got the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) to condemn MuFACE to reintegrate about 4,000 euros to an agent who had to pay for his oncological treatment abroad, after the mutuality initially refused to cover it.

As reported by this union, the events occurred in May 2023, when the agent, affiliated with Jupol and Mutualista de Muface, traveled abroad by vacation, where he was diagnosed with a serious cancer disease that required immediate pharmacological treatment.

The policeman had to pay the treatment from his pocket until he could return to Spain. Upon his return, he asked MUFACE to reimburse the expenses, protecting himself in current regulations on healthcare abroad, but mutuality rejected the return without explanations.

Jupol stressed that the TSJM ruling has been “blunt” by reproaching MuFACE to have denied the reimbursement with a “generic formula” and criticize the State’s advice for opposing the appeal “without providing solid arguments.”









The judicial ruling forces MUFACE and the Ministry for the digital transformation and the public function to return the 4,000 euros, plus the corresponding legal interest, in addition to condemning the administration to the payment of the costs of the process.

“Extreme vulnerability”

The lawyer Mariona Roig, who took the case, said that “this sentence shows the outrage committed against a mutualist in a situation of extreme vulnerability.” “Without Jupol’s intervention, this agent would have faced only an unfair and bureaucratically opaque process,” said the lawyer.

Jupol added that the case has had another relevant outcome, since after his return to Spain, the agent has achieved permanent disability retirement due to oncological disease.

The union concluded that it will remain vigilant in all the situations of absence and loss of health benefits of national police, especially given the continuity of MUFACE and the presentation of offers by medical insurers such as Asisa and Adeslas for the new health concert.