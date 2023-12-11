There was a recent wave of evictions at the vibrant Liberté 6 market in Dakar, a nearly mile-long commercial hub that has served its community for more than 20 years. Hundreds of street vendor stalls were driven out to make room for a new bus station. The authorities gave advance notice and compensation to compensate for the economic losses, but did not offer a response to the real problem: the lack of space for sales.

Street vending is a legitimate economic activity that supports millions of people and accounts for a large proportion of urban employment in many large cities in the Global South. Nearly 59,000 Street traders have their stalls in Dakar, representing 13.8% of total employment, while in the metropolitan area of ​​Lima they do so 450,000 people, 8.8% of total employment. Forks These numbers are very likely to grow. as the economy absorbs many of those who The covid-19 pandemic left people unemployed.

It is a way of life that requires one resource above all others: access to a busy public space, easy to navigate on foot, well connected and cheap. However, instead, governments want to “clear” cities, which means getting these merchants off the streets. In their opinion, informal vendors are a nuisance: they dirty and disorganize streets, obstruct urban mobility and occupy precious space that could be used for modernization or beautification projects, or sold to well-financed construction companies to transform them into leisure oases. for urban elites.

Not giving street vendors the space they need is short-sighted at best (expulsion campaigns never fix the “problem,” as they often have no choice but to find other places to sell again. ). In 2015, the International Labor Organization recommended that subsistence workers be allowed to use public space as member states develop their economies from informal to formal stages. And yet, time and again, governments have put in place narrow policies and legal frameworks that restrict access.

In fact, this pattern has become embedded in the authorities' strategies to formalize the informal economy, focused mainly on registering informal workers so that they pay taxes. They could offer important opportunities, such as access to social protection, financing and vocational training. However, they almost never recognize public space as a workplace, thus perpetuating the status quo. Instead, they build complex structures on weak foundations, namely punitive police and legal frameworks that criminalize informal commerce and deny the most vulnerable access to economic activities.

Proposals to relocate street vendors to covered markets have often remained empty promises, or are implemented with little or no participation from those affected, leading to poorly planned markets far from the city's commercial hubs. and those that are difficult to reach. Vendors shun them or quickly abandon them, returning to the streets from which they were evicted.

Well aware of their precariousness, street vendors usually only have one goal: to be able to sell without fear of harassment or expulsion. “I know they don't let us sell here, but I have to feed my family,” said an informal worker who sold mobile phones at a small stall in Guédiawaye, a municipality on the outskirts of Dakar, in an interview conducted by WIEGO (Women in Informal Employment: Globalization and Organization), to which I belong. “The only thing I want is to work and be able to earn a living,” she added, asking that her name not be published. Pointing to an empty piece of land on the other side of the street, she said “along with other merchants, we asked the municipality to authorize us to sell there, but they did not respond.”

The New Urban Agenda of the United Nations, adopted in 2016, recognizes that public space can function as a true workplace and supports measures that allow “the best possible commercial use of spaces at street level, boosting local markets and formal and informal commerce ”. A legal framework that guarantees informal sellers access to this space must go hand in hand with any formalization strategy that is carried out. In fact, it is the logical prerequisite for all other aspects of formalization, such as registration and taxation.

As a scarce resource, public urban space is a highly sought after commodity, and there are many stakeholders competing for it. But, for its management to be effective, the opinions of informal workers are necessary, as several initiatives have demonstrated. For example, the Street Vendor Law, enacted in 2014 in India, established “municipal sales committees,” made up of government officials, sellers and others, to make decisions about places of sale and follow up on expulsions and relocations. In the 1990s, the municipality of Lima, from the beginning, involved street vendors in the process of planning their relocation to ensure that they had adequate access to infrastructure and customers. Between 2009 and 2011, the municipality of Dakar started an effective dialogue with street vendors about their relocation.

They are imperfect examples. Inclusive planning slowed in Lima, although it resulted in successful relocations as well as the Dakar dialogues, while the Indian Street Vendors Law only is partially implemented. But his experiences show that inclusive management of public space is possible.

The fair distribution of public space is crucial to recognizing street vendors, legalizing their access to a workplace and protecting their way of life, which will not happen unless they participate and significantly influence the policies and regulations that govern them. affect.

Teresa Marchiori She is an adjunct professor at American University and an attorney specializing in access to justice at the WIEGO organization.

