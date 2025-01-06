Demi Moore had a full night in the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes. The actress won the first acting award of her prolific career in recognition of her work in The substance, of the french Coralie Fargeat, for which she won the Golden Globe for best leading actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical.

“I’m in shock right now. “I’ve been doing this for 45 years and it’s the first time I’ve won an award as an actress,” said an excited Moore when she went on stage to collect the statuette that was presented to her. Andrew Garfield and Kerry Washington, who presented their award.

“Thirty years ago, a producer told me I was a popcorn actress and at the time I interpreted it as this was not something I had the right to earn,” the actress recalled. “I made movies that made a lot of money and were popular, but would never get recognition. “I believed it and internalized it.”

“That corroded me inside, to the point that a few years ago I thought I had had enough. That perhaps it was complete. That he had already done everything he could do and I hit rock bottom, he continued. “Then I got this magical, daring, brave, original and completely delirious script called The substance. “The universe told me it wasn’t over.”

“Many thanks to Coralie and Thank you to all the people who believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” concluded Demi Moore. “I want to celebrate this award as a marker of the fullness of the love that moves me, the gift of doing something I love, and a reminder of where I belong.”

This was the third time that Demi Moore was nominated for a Golden Globe, after the times of box office success Ghost in 1991 and in 1997 for his work in the television film If the walls could talk. Although in 2012 the actress won an Independent Spirit Award in the best ensemble category along with the rest of the cast of Margin Call, in fact his Golden Globe for The substance It is the first acting award he has won. If this comeback is worth anything, it may not be the last.

