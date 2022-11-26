The murder of Dania N, 22 years oldin a restaurant on Avenida Patria, in the state capital, is in itself an affront to Sinaloan society whose main demand is the security. But the fact that this death was perpetrated on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women It seems like a double social affront. A challenge and a message that it will be difficult to change the dangerous reality that Mexican women live.

Dania N was shot to death and with that he became femicide number 19 so far this year. It hurts because the life of a young woman in her prime productive age is violently snuffed out and because the perception it generates is that in Sinaloa men and women can be killed with impunity.

In his report on the program and results, the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, reported a decrease in the accumulated history of femicides. He said that in the first year of Mario López Valdez’s government, 93 intentional homicides were committed against women, while this year 23 murders have been registered, of which 17 are classified as femicidereflecting a 73 percent decrease.

This may be true, but it is not enough. Sinaloans, especially women and girls, deserve to live in a rule of law that guarantees their security Y Justice. As long as there is only one homicide Sinaloans must demand greater preventive measures and the immediate exercise of justice so that no homicide goes unpunished.