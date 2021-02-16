Five years of imprisonment, three of which were suspended: such is the requisition of the public prosecutor against the former Secretary of State Georges Tron, during his appeal trial for rape and sexual assault. Two former employees of the town of Draveil (Essonne) accuse the mayor LR of having imposed touching and digital penetrations on them between 2007 and 2010, with his assistant culture at the time, Brigitte Gruel. Two years of suspended prison sentence were required against the latter. In its indictment, the public prosecutor emphasized a “Control mechanism”: “It is not a fad to speak of influence, it is a reality, a modality of constraint”, said Jean-Christophe Muller, Advocate General. The existence or not of a situation of constraint between the 63-year-old politician and his two accusers was one of the central questions of some three weeks of debates in this appeal trial. In 2018, although judging the existence of the facts to be credible, the Seine-Saint-Denis Assize Court considered that there was no constraint and therefore pronounced acquittals. The verdict is expected Wednesday, which will put an end to ten years of a legal drama with twists and turns. A. C.