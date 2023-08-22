Operator failed to provide a pacemaker to a patient and to cover the expenses of surgery and cardiac treatment

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro fixed at R$ 1 million the fine to be paid by Bradesco Saúde for failure to comply with an injunction that obliged the operator to provide a pacemaker to a patient and to cover the expenses of surgery and treatment. The decision is the 19th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice.

Unanimously, the collegiate followed the vote of judge Luciano Saboia Rinaldi de Carvalho, rapporteur of the case, and partially upheld the appeal of the plaintiff’s heirs against the decision that had reduced the amount of the fine from R$ 2 million to R$ 500 thousand.

The heirs argued that the fine could not be reduced, given the operator’s deliberate refusal to comply with the court order for 1,424 days.

In the decision, the judge wrote that the purpose of the decision is to compel the defendant to satisfy the obligation imposed on him by the judge, within the established period, without the purpose of enriching the plaintiff.

“In the present case, the final amount only reached such a high figure due to the appellee’s disregard for the Judiciary, and it is worth emphasizing that, initially, the daily fine was set at R$1,500, with absolute reasonableness”.

According to the rapporteur Luciano Rinaldi, the amount of the fine will be R$ 1 million, if Bradesco Saúde makes the judicial deposit within 10 calendar days after the publication of the decision. After this period, the amount due will be R$ 2 million, without any reduction.

When contacted, Bradesco Saúde informed that “does not comment on cases brought to the attention of the Judiciary”.

With information from Brazil Agency