A moment of the satire on the Virgen del Rocío in the TV3 program ‘Està passant’.

The court of first instance of Sant Feliu de Llobregat has filed the case against the actors and presenters of TV-3 – Toni Soler, Jair Domínguez and Judit Martín – for the gag about the Virgen del Rocío broadcast by the network in April. The ultra-Catholic entity Spanish Foundation of Christian Lawyers had taken the humor space to the courts, considering that the satire represented a crime of ridicule against religious feelings.

The controversial gag was broadcast on April 4, coinciding with Easter, on the comedy program It’s passing, directed and presented by Toni Soler. In it, the actress Judit Martín appeared dressed as the Virgin of Rocío with a baby doll in her arms simulating the baby Jesus. Meanwhile, his Soler and Domínguez made jokes about his sex life and his Andalusian accent.

The broadcast of the parody generated a wave of criticism. Even the Spanish Foundation of Christian Lawyers went one step further and filed a complaint for an alleged crime of mockery of religious feelings. For their part, the Catalan bishops also condemned the gag, stating that it “exceeded the sense of humor.” The Junta de Andalucía, the Tarraconense Episcopal Conference and the Federation of Andalusian Cultural Entities were other institutions that expressed their indignation. On the other hand, TV3 defended that satire is a “symptom of democratic quality.”

The court considers that the gag falls within the right to freedom of expression. “The gag was eminently satirical and had a clearly humorous intention,” concludes judge Juan Aguirre. The magistrate argues that the television program “joked about issues that are present in the public debate, either because they were totally relevant or due to the time of year in which they were broadcast (Holy Week), or because they are frequently raised (the limits of humor in relation to the religious phenomenon). All these elements give rise to a very wide margin in favor of freedom of expression.”

In a resolution known this Monday, the judge admits that “it is fully understandable and respectable that the gag can make certain people uncomfortable, but this feeling is not enough to understand that there has been an excess in freedom of expression.” Likewise, he considers that the controversy generated by the gag is part of the “exchange of ideas and opinions” and defends the humorous genre. “It must be taken into account that satire is a form of artistic expression that, due to its inherent features of exaggeration and distortion of reality, has a provocative and agitating purpose.”

Finally, the judge assesses that the gag has not represented a “disturbance in the religious freedom of those who profess the Catholic religion” nor has it incited hatred. “Nor is there any comment that could incite hatred, hostility or violence towards people who profess the Catholic faith,” concludes the judge.

