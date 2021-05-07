The contentious-administrative chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has endorsed this morning two of the restrictive measures approved by the Generalitat to be able to manage the fight against the pandemic once the state of alarm declines as of May 9. These two measures are the prohibition of holding family and social gatherings or gatherings with more than six people and the limitation of the capacity to 50% in religious acts. The TSJC has given the green light to the two restrictions that could collide with fundamental rights “according to health reports” and to the favorable report of the Superior Prosecutor’s Office of Catalonia. The resolution, that yes, contains a concurrent private vote (that is to say, in the same sense of the main resolution) of two magistrates.

“The very slight impact that these measures may have on the fundamental right of assembly and on religious freedom, allow them to be granted legal protection”, according to the TSJC, which considers that it might not have been able to authorize them had they been “more substantial restrictive measures”. ». After the end of the state of alarm, the restrictive measures of the autonomous governments that may collide with fundamental rights need judicial approval. The request of the Government, points out the Catalan high court, is “endorsed” by a report from the Public Health Agency from which it appears “clearly” that the state of the pandemic, despite showing obvious signs of remission, “continues to show worrying elements that advise avoiding that the end of the state of alarm could lead to an abrupt and uncontrolled de-escalation, capable of reversing the downward curve of the pandemic “. “The restrictive measures whose authorization has been requested, in general terms entail a certain relaxation compared to those adopted in previous periods”, the judges affirm. “Its degree of intensity has been designed with the purpose of guaranteeing the downward trend of the pandemic and, likewise, the functionality of the available health and hospital services”, they conclude.

After the judicial resolution, the Government has congratulated itself on the endorsement of the TSJC. The restrictive measures of the Government will enter into force on May 9 until the 23rd. In addition to the two limitations protected by the courts, the Generalitat has decided not to extend the curfew and lift the autonomous confinement. “The state of alarm has ended, but the pandemic has not ended,” warned the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper. The night curfew and the regional perimeter confinement are declining and the Government also allows the opening of commercial and restaurant hours to be extended. Until now, bars and restaurants could open until 5:00 p.m. From Sunday, they will be able to open until 11 pm. “We are on the right track,” said the Minister of Health, Alba Vergés. «The curfew disappears, but it would be a mistake to think that the epidemic is over. You don’t have to relax, ”he said.

Curfew in Valencia



The TSJCV has authorized the limitations to night mobility and social gatherings agreed by the Generalitat before the end of the state of alarm. The Contentious Chamber considers that the Public Health Law of 1986 provides sufficient normative coverage to adopt these restrictions on fundamental rights. The order establishes that the measures are suitable, necessary and proportionate to stop the transmission of the coronavirus. However, it is valid until May 24 and not until the end of the month.

The authorized measures consist of the limitation, with exceptions, of the movement of people between 00:00 and 6:00, the limitation of groups or meetings of a family and / or social nature to a maximum number of 10 people and the reduction to 75 % of capacity in places of worship.