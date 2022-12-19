The High Court of England and Wales has upheld the government’s policy of extraditing refugee claimants to Rwanda so that they can integrate into the society of the Central African country. Lawyers for the detainees and for non-governmental organizations critical of the plan have the right to appeal to another court, in another step in what is forecast to be a lengthy case.

The policy of sending immigrants to Rwanda who enter British territory by circumventing the borders to request asylum was promoted by the Government of Boris Johnson. Last April, he signed a memorandum of understanding with the Executive chaired by Paul Kagame to send some 1,000 detainees by the British authorities for five years.

The first flight was to leave in June with seven passengers, but lawyers for those extradited managed to get the Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg to order a postponement of the shipment because the plan was pending judicial review in the United Kingdom. The court’s decision allowed the lawyers to get a temporary ban from British judges.

The Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, expressed frustration at the interference of the European Council court and the collapse of a project that wants to reduce the trafficking of immigrants in the English Channel. The court now upholds the plan because it does not breach international refugee law or British human rights law.

Fragility



The argument of the magistrates to defend the legality is that London has negotiated with the Government of Kigali a procedure so that the extradited can request asylum in an African country that offers guarantees. The court requires, however, the Executive to carefully analyze the circumstances of eight of those chosen for the first shipment, because it did not do so before June.

A House of Lords committee that has scrutinized government policy highlighted in October the legal fragility of the position of refugees in Rwanda due to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to base the plan on a memorandum of understanding. It is a common instrument in international law, but, unlike a treaty, it does not offer legal protection.

The United Nations Organization has created a transit center in Rwanda for migrants stuck in Libya. Some 900, according to the BBC, resided in April in the shelter facilities, where they are trained to obtain qualifications that allow them to work in host countries. But the UN has criticized the sending of asylum seekers to another country and to African nations, which account for the largest number of refugees hosted in the world.