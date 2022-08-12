Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Ministry of Justice participates with the world in celebrating the “International Youth Day” by highlighting its great and distinguished efforts in the areas of empowering and advancing young people, making them a powerful tool to achieve the sustainable development plans of the UAE.

Over the past years, the Ministry has embarked on issuing decisions and launching an integrated package of initiatives in the areas of youth empowerment.

Among them was the issuance by His Excellency the Minister of Justice of a decision to include young people in the committees and work teams in the ministry, and to raise the rates of attracting young people to work within the career cadre in the ministry, so that they now constitute more than 44% of the total number of workers, 220 young men and 213 young women, all of whom hold university degrees from Among them are 56 young men and women who hold a master’s degree and a doctorate. As for the level of judicial work, the ministry has been working on enrolling 61 young men among the members of the judiciary, including 8 young women.

His Excellency Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, is keen to provide support to its youth and empower them to unleash their energies and capabilities and effectively contribute to the service of the nation and society, adding: The youth are the wealth of the UAE, and investing in developing their capabilities and skills and enabling them to occupy leadership positions is a national priority to continue the sustainable development process that the country is witnessing.” He explained that the UAE has been and continues to be a pioneer in preparing qualified young generations capable of innovating effective solutions to all issues and challenges facing society, by optimally employing their capabilities, and harnessing their creativity and ideas in various fields, in line with the future direction of the UAE government and the vision of its wise leadership.

Counselor Salem Al Zaabi, Acting Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution at the State Public Prosecution, Chairman of the Youth Council of the Ministry of Justice, stressed that the UAE has become a global model for supporting and empowering youth and investing their energies, thanks to the efforts and directives of our wise leadership, which has given youth the utmost attention, care and support. Their participation and contribution to building the UAE.