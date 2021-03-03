In an interview with Point of March 2, the Minister of Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti, outlines the main lines of the justice reform bill. Goal : “ restore confidence “ in the institution, at a time when the “ distrust is real “, according to the minister. Several projects will be discussed, including the authorization to film the hearings, the increase in the number and role of popular jurors, as well as the limitation of the duration of preliminary inquiries. But the lead that surprised the most concerns the removal of automatic sentence reductions. The new system will have to be “Based on the efforts that the detainee will make for his reintegration”, said the Keeper of the Seals. “It is distressing that the only response to the prison situation consists of this provision, accompanied by the reminder of the construction of new prison places”, lambasted the Syndicate of the judiciary. The text must be presented in mid-April to the Council of Ministers. Marceau Taburet