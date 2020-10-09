For several weeks, and in particular the call for the mobilization of the two main magistrates’ unions on September 22, the new Minister of Justice, the trump card of the last government reshuffle, has been facing severe criticism as to the investigation he conducted on the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF). Until then Eric Dupond-Moretti contented himself with sweeping them away with the back of his hand: “Me, I work. May those who chronicle continue to chronicle! May those who criticize continue to criticize! “For example, launched the former lawyer during the presentation of the budget of his ministry. But since October 8, between the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP), the Anticor association and an FI deputy, appeals for “illegal taking of interest” or possible “conflict of interest” have arisen. seriously multiplied. Upstream, already, motions denouncing a “conflict of interest” and requesting the intervention of the President of the Republic had been voted in a hundred jurisdictions, according to the count of the Union Syndicale des Magistrates.

Back to the beginning of the case

To understand, we must return to the heart of a case that primarily interests the former President of the Republic. Nicolas Sarkozy, whose trial for “corruption” in the Bismuth-Azibert affair is due to open on November 23, is accused of having attempted, with the support of his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, to obtain information in the ‘Bettencourt case with a high magistrate, Gilbert Azibert, against a promise to intervene for a prestigious post in Monaco.

For the Minister of Justice, it all begins in June, while the Point reveals that magistrates from the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) obtained detailed telephone bills from several lawyers to try to find an informant who would have revealed to Nicolas Sarkozy and his lawyer they were wiretapping. Among them: Eric Dupond-Moretti who files a complaint for “abuse of authority”. At the beginning of July, Nicole Belloubet again Keeper of the Seals seized the General Inspectorate of Justice (IGJ) for the opening of an investigation. But a few days later, the reshuffle intervenes and Dupond-Moretti arrives at Justice: he withdraws his complaint. In September, the inspectorate submitted its report which revealed the dysfunctions of the PNF but noted that no “hearing, search, coercive or depriving measure was implemented” as part of the investigation concerned. New rebound in the wake: the minister announces again seize the IGJ for an “administrative investigation on the magistrates of the PNF”. And for many actors, the situation is not without its problems.

Procedures are multiplying

“Before being appointed Minister, Eric Dupond-Moretti lodged a complaint. (…) Even if this complaint has been withdrawn in the meantime, he still has a personal moral interest in the outcome of the ethical investigation that he directed against magistrates who had personally targeted him, ”Anticor believes. The anti-corruption association announced on October 8 the filing of a complaint against Eric Dupond-Moretti for “illegal taking of interests”, a practice punishable by 5 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros according to the penal code. She recalls, moreover, the bonds of friendship which binds him to Thierry Herzog, article of Paris Match on his holidays in support. And this is far from being a point of detail according to Élise Van Beneden, President of Anticor: “The minister is the hierarchical superior of the PNF magistrates,” she recalls in 20 minutes. Magistrates who will have to request during this trial (that of the Bismuth-Azibert affair, Editor’s note) against a man that everyone knows to be their boss’s best friend… ”.

That same day, the rebellious deputy Ugo Bernalicis, president of the commission of inquiry on the obstacles to the independence of the judiciary, announced to him that he was going to make a report to the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) for “illegal taking of interests” and “offense of intimidation of magistrates” considering that, in this affair called “fadettes”, “there are links of interest between Eric Dupond-Moretti, Emmanuel Macron, Nicolas Sarkozy and the upcoming trial ”. The elected representative of the North accuses the minister “of having, as part of his duties as Keeper of the Seals, and at the request of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, used the inspection to wage a war against the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office in the part of a case in which he is both a stakeholder and in connection with one of the defendants, Thierry Herzog ”. The requests commission of the CJR, the only body empowered to judge acts committed by members of the government in the exercise of their functions, had already been seized at the end of September by an environmental activist from Grenoble, Raymond Avrillier.

Still on October 8, the HATVP entered the dance. The High Authority said it had requested “details” on “possible conflicts of interest” from the Minister of Justice. His entourage confirms to AFP that the Keeper of the Seals was asked to indicate “what measures he had taken to avoid finding himself in a situation of conflict of interest, on the one hand in relation to his former activity of lawyer, and on the other hand with regard to the current file relating to the PNF ”. “A detailed answer will be provided soon”, assure his relatives. The HATVP will then have a period of 15 days to deliberate.