Reflections on right and wrong

Justice, Certain concepts appear so evident that it seems idle to discuss them. Everyone knows what goodness and badness, honesty and dishonesty, justice and injustice are. Indeed, as regards justice, we invoke her as if she were a divinity who can come to our rescue. Then, with unspeakable disappointment, we discover that the our righteousness is unfair to others, with the consequences of the case. Thus, by dint of bad experiences, we become suspicious. “Do you want to see that with justice it is like with banks, that they help you when you don’t need it and leave you on foot when you are in trouble?”

In nature between different species the law does not exist. In itself, predation is not in accordance with justice, but it is certainly in conformity with nature. Conversely, intraspecific violence is normally forbidden by instinct, because it is harmful to the survival of the species. All the animals fight for the territory or for the right to mate with the females but in these fights normally no one is killed. The strongest will pass on his genes, but it is good that the weaker do not die. One day it could also replace the winner.

Within the same species, therefore, the law exists, meaning by it “the behaviors that instinct imposes on all members of the pack”. And we men are no exception. However we have a superior intelligence, we have the language and we transform what instinct commands into everyone’s duty (law), with consequent sanction for those who do not respect it.

If – except in the case of war – murder is condemned by any human group, even the most primitive, it is because it is contrary to the interests of the species. Even the sanction applied to the murderer is in the collective interest. It punishes or eliminates an individual who is dangerous to society (general prevention). Here is the root of the law. Whether he is an Aboriginal from Australia or an engineer from New York, for man everything that favors the species is right and everything that endangers it is unjust. That is why killing children feels like an abomination. The laws then multiply and end up composing a coherent corpus called the legal system. A regulation aimed at coexistence and not at the individual: it is called the “principle of the otherness of the law”.

But these considerations they are not within everyone’s reach. Often – especially among non-jurists – the substratum that generates the law remains alive: the sentiment of justice. In fact, people do not distinguish between legal and illegal, but between just and unjust. And he believes that the right should coincide with the legal.

In this he is wrong twice. Forget that the individual’s judgment of right and wrong is personal, and the other party may not share it; and forget that no one can escape the influence of his own interest on the sentiment of justice. For this the Romans established the principle: “Nemo iudex in re di lui”, let no one be a judge if he is personally interested in the matter.

However, by embodying the sentiment of justice in a written, objective and pre-established law, man strips the norm of its moral compulsion. It is obeyed “because it is there”, because it is “Gesetze”, which in German means “law” but also something that is “gesetz”, “place”, “given”. An objectified imperative that must not provide justifications. It is quite useless to say, “It is not fair” if that injustice is not foreseen by the law. And on the contrary, the fact that a law can be judged unjust (think of the horrendous racial laws) does not make it less binding.

The sentiment of justice, however, remains essential “de iure condendo”, that is when the laws are created: in fact it constitutes the Polar Star of the legislator (ie of Parliament). If subsequently the “ratio legis” is a matter for the theorists of law, when the law is approved it is the very purpose for which it is set. But, once they are voted on, the laws have a life of their own. They have the advantage of impartiality and the disadvantage of rigidity.

Even if it is immortal, in everyday life the feeling of justice is an archaic residue that it would be good to give up. We can certainly express it, but knowing that it belongs to morality and not to positive law.

