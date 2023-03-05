For unjust detention, he has already obtained more than 460,000 euros in compensation from the state. The case of Jason Italiano, acquitted for the fifth time

“Five acquittals in as many proceedings and always with full formula”he tells Affaritaliani.it the lawyer Concetto Pirrottina who, with the other lawyer, Guido Contestabile, followed the case of Giasone Italiano, a Calabrian building contractor acquitted for the umpteenth time, the last one a few days ago, in an important proceeding against the ‘Ndrangheta.

In the last trial, the DDA of Reggio Calabria had asked for a sentence of 22 years and 6 months in prison. But the Court of Palmi acquitted him. The same happened for 5 other trials, again against the ‘Ndrangheta, in which he was a defendant. His is a very particular record: acquitted in the proceedings called Xenopolis, Reale 5, Entourage and Meta.

With what formula was your client acquitted?

“Always with full formula. Because the fact does not exist. He was once acquitted on appeal but always with full formula. In one of the proceedings he chose the abbreviated procedure. At first instance he was convicted but was acquitted on appeal”

But he did 9 years of detention…

“In order 3 years as part of the Meta operation, then acquitted by the Court of Palmi; 3 years Xenopolis operation, then acquitted by the Reggio Calabria Court of Appeal; 3 years in the last Eyphemos operation, acquitted a few days ago by the Court of Palmi”

But how does one end up in such a situation?

“The subject was known for his past and was stranded again in this web”

How can this happen?

“They look like radioactive processes. It also happens because these crimes they do not provide alternative measures to prison, so you end up in detention. Then in these latitudes many are acquitted when the judgment is celebrated”

In the latest investigation he was accused of being participant in the Alvaro di Sinopoli gang (Reggio Calabria), in particular to be the delegate delegate to interface with other criminal organizations, participating in meetings of the ‘Ndrangheta and deciding to protect the entrepreneurs, establishing that they did not have to pay the so-called “pizzo” to the clan.

“In this last case, from the tenor of the conversations it seemed that he was mentioned and that it was he who had organized a meeting of the ‘Ndrangheta. But the day this famous meeting took place he was hospitalized in the Polistena hospital complete with a medical recorda and accompanying health documentation”, explains the lawyer Pirrottina.

Now Jason Italiano is free. Will you ask for compensation?

“We have already obtained two of them for an amount of more than 460,000 euros. For the last acquittal… it will have to become final. For now we only have the device, once definitive we will ask for another compensation for unjust detention”.

What job does your client do?

“He was a building contractor who worked in Calabria. He often had contact with a whole range of subjects who have been drawn from different procedures and for this reason he has often found himself implicated…”

But does he have something that can make relatives think… does he have relatives who have had problems with the law?…

“We have to be serious but this doesn’t mean anything: the father had problems with the law but died with a clean record…”

Have you ever distanced yourself from the ‘Ndrangheta?

“Formally he never dealt with these things. He is one who has always made the facts about him, let’s say…. Strict application of the law cannot be exceeded. The border between mafia and anti-mafia which lies in the rules that must be respected regardless, otherwise everything translates into arbitrariness and this is not good”

Does your client have other proceedings in progress?

“He has one in Catanzaro but the arrest was not made there”

Are we talking about clan affiliation there too?

“There we are talking about an extortion carried out according to the modalities of 416 bis”.

