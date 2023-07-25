Former president said in 2014 that he would not rape her “because she didn’t deserve it”

The Justice of the Federal District decided on Monday (July 24, 2023) to archive the action criminal case in which the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was accused of insults against the federal deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS). In the decision (full – 1 MB), Judge Francisco Antonio Alves de Oliveira found that, according to criminal law, the crimes of slander and libel imputed to the former president expired.

“In view of the date of receipt of the criminal complaint, the period in which the proceeding remained suspended (and the corresponding statute of limitations) and the maximum penalty imposed, in this case, for each of the crimes, of 10 (ten) months of detention, the occurrence of the statute of limitations for the State’s punitive claim has occurred, since more than 3 (three) years have elapsed without other causes of interruption and suspension having occurred.”, wrote the magistrate.

In December 9, 2014, while speaking in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, the then federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro said that he would not rape Maria do Rosário because “she didn’t deserve”, referring to the appearance of the congresswoman. The following day, Bolsonaro repeated the statement in an interview with the newspaper Zero hour. Subsequently, the deputy brought the case to court.

The former president began to respond to the accusations at the STF (Federal Supreme Court), but the process was suspended when he took over the Presidency of the Republic, in 2019.

Bolsonaro’s defense argued that the clash with Maria do Rosário took place within Congress and should be protected by the constitutional rule of parliamentary immunity, which prevents criminal imputation of his statements.

