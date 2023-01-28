TRF-1 decision extends More Doctors Program contracts; Judge cites Yanomami health emergency

The TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) determined the rehiring of 1,789 Cuban doctors who are part of the More Doctors Program. read the full of the decision (268 KB), signed by federal judge Carlos Augusto Pires Brandão on Friday (27.jan.2023).

The magistrate gave 10 days for the government to present an execution plan for hiring doctors. The request came from Aspromed (National Association of Medical Professionals Graduated in Foreign Higher Education Institutions and Medical Professionals Exchange Students from the More Doctors Project for Brazil).

The decision determines the extension for 1 year of doctors hired in the 20th cycle of the program. Professionals hired at this stage were excluded from the program by decision of the government of Cuba. The country left the program in November 2018, and determined the return of doctors.

In the decision, Brandão cites the public health emergency in the Yanomami indigenous territory, in Roraima. “There is another fact to recommend this urgent judicial measure. The More Doctors for Brazil Program makes it possible to implement public health actions to combat the health crisis that has taken hold in the region of the Yanomami indigenous people. There is a state of public health emergency declared, decreed through the Ministry of Health”, said the judge.

“Therefore, the immediate protection of the right to health through equality is essential for the realization of the supremacy of the public interest, with the support of legitimate trust and legal certainty”.

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in the Yanomami territory on Friday (20.jan). On the same day, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to address the health situation in the area. the chief executive visited the region on Saturday (21.jan), in a delegation with other authorities.

Brandão also said that, in the context of “public inaction” with the interruption of the Mais Médicos Program, “It mainly affects the most vulnerable sections of the population”.

“It cannot be denied that this program prioritizes the occupation of vacancies in the most needy municipalities, including with the function of combating the deleterious effects of the coronavirus pandemic”he declared.

The magistrate also listed factors that he considered harmful to the conditions of Cuban professionals.

“Cuban doctors hired at the time, and now frustrated with being rehired, find themselves in a context that restricts them to the existential minimum, due to the exclusive inaction of the Union, with direct offense to human rights statutes, already internalized in Brazil”, stated.

“It should be noted that humanitarian issues also materialize around the family nucleus of the professionals involved. The breach of legitimate expectation of these doctors is evident, who, for the most part, have already constituted families on Brazilian soil”.

In a statement, Aspromed’s Legal coordinator, Humberto Jorge Leitão de Brito, said that the decision takes into account humanitarian aspects and the recent indigenous health crisis in Brazil. He signed the request together with lawyer Rafael Papini Ribeiro.

“The decision of Judge Brandão, in addition to considering the legal aspects of the need to renew these doctors’ contracts and correct an injustice that had been committed, also observes the humanitarian nature of the project”said Brito.

“Exchange professionals work, for the most part, in regions of difficult access, where the presence of a doctor to provide primary care for the population is even more necessary. This is the case in the places where the Yanomami people live, which have been going through a very serious health crisis”he declared.

The Mais Médicos program was launched in 2013, during the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT). It sought to increase the number of health professionals, especially in the Brazilian countryside, and housed doctors from several countries, including Cuba.

In November 2018, before assuming the Presidency, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the program and announced that it would make changes. The now ex-president questioned the preparation of Cuban professionals and said that he would condition the stay of foreigners to the revalidation of the diploma and the individual hiring of doctors, apart from the agreement between the Brazilian and Cuban governments.

With that, Cuba left the program causing more than 8,000 Cuban doctors to return to the Caribbean country. In 2019, Bolsonaro replaced Mais Médicos with Médicos por Brasil.