06/24/2023 – 5:08 pm

The Justice of Rio interdicted the São Januário Stadium until it has the necessary conditions to host sporting events, after proof of technical reports. The decision is made by Judge Bruno Arthur Mazza Vaccari Machado Manfrenatti, from the Supporters and Major Events Court of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

The request was made by the state Public Prosecutor’s Office, which filed a Public Civil Action, as a result of the confusion caused by a group of fans of Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama, during the game in which the team from Rio de Janeiro was defeated by 1-0 by Goiás, in Thursday (22). They allegedly destroyed the stands, threw bombs, tried to enter the field and locker rooms and invaded the areas of cabins and radio booths.

According to the MP, the club did not take the necessary measures to curb violence and ensure the safety of participants in the show in São Januário, with widespread acts of violence having occurred, targeting players, coaching staff, police officers, journalists and other professionals. . The confrontation started inside the facilities of São Januário and extended outside the stadium and the surrounding streets.

In the decision, the judge also considered that the information contained in the case file reveals that fans and other participants of the event had their right to security “flagrantly violated by the initial criminal activity of a group of individuals and subsequent lack of minimum physical structure and preparation of club employees to execute the action and contingency plan that would guarantee the prompt removal of fans from that war scenario installed inside and outside the stadium”.

“Furthermore, even though any connection between the people who initiated the acts of violence and the defendant club can be ruled out, efforts must be made, at this time, to safeguard the safety of the fans, with the temporary banning of the São Januário Stadium until it is resolved. prove the existence of safety conditions by presenting up-to-date technical reports from the responsible state bodies, especially in view of the damage caused at the site,” wrote judge Bruno Vaccari.

The magistrate ordered the issuance of letters communicating the decision to the Military Police, the Football Federation of the state of Rio, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama.
























