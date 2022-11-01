Truckers have blocked more than 300 stretches on highways across the country, according to the Federal Highway Police.

The Federal Justice in the States of Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso do Sul and Pará issued determinations, this Monday (31.Oct.2022), for the immediate unblocking of roads interdicted by truck drivers, who protest against the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) to the presidency.

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), 25 states and the Federal District have had roads interdicted or blocked since Sunday (30.Oct). Until the publication of this report, the last update of the PRF indicated 32 interdictions in Mato Grosso do Sul, 11 interdictions and 3 blocks in Rio de Janeiro and 29 interdictions in Pará.

In Rio de Janeiro, on-duty judge Iorio Siqueira D’Alessandri Forti asks the Federal Police and the PRF to carry out the arrest in case of non-compliance with the injunction, which also provides for a fine of R$ 5,000 per hour for violators. The decision covers the entire length of BR-393, in Rio, known as “Steel Highway“. Here’s the intact (431 KB) of the decision.

“Roads must be free for everyone and, if some feel they have the right to occupy them, they are abusively limiting free movement, to the detriment of society as a whole.“, points out the injunction.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the process filed by the on-duty judge Daniel Chiaretti determines daily fines of R$10,000 per individual and R$100,000 per legal entity.whose direct or indirect action in the movement contributes to the obstruction or diculty of free movement of vehicle“. It involves a stretch of any highways in the State. Here’s the intact (283 KB) of the document.

Chiaretti authorizes the “employment of public force” by the police to adopt “the necessary and sufficient measures to protect order in the surroundings“, and points out that the participants of the act can exercise the right to demonstrate on the side of the roads, in a way “safe and peaceful“. The PRF of Mato Grosso do Sul attested knowledge of the injunction through social networks and stated be “committed” in the freeing of the roads.

Failure to comply with the decision (here is the intact – 137 KB) of the on-duty judge Ruy Dias de Souza Filho in Pará provides for a fine of R$ 1,000 per individual and R$ 10,000 per legal entity participating in the demonstration per hour. Immediate unlocking is provided for on highways BR 163, BR 010, BR 230 and BR 155.

Ruy Dias determines that, if the vehicles are not removed spontaneously, law enforcement agents will be able to remove them using “any appropriate and proportionate legal means to do so“. The judge authorizes the PRF to trigger the Military Police Shock Battalion if it needs help with the eviction, “with the use of necessary, moderate, adequate and proportional force“.

The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, ordered the reinforcement of the PRF’s personnel on blocked or interdicted roads this Monday. Torres stated that the lockdowns are being monitored by the federal government”minute by minute“.