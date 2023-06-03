The Department of Justice has shelved the investigation into classified documents that were improperly taken to his home after Mike Pence, vice president during Donald Trump’s term as president, left office. The prosecution has informed Pence of the closure of the investigation in a letter dated June 1 in which it ensures that no charges will be filed.

At the end of January it emerged that the assistants of the former vice president of Donald Trump discovered a dozen documents with classification marks as secrets in his Indiana home. Pence thus joined former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, who also improperly took confidential documents to their private homes.

In Pence’s case, it involved “a small number of classified-marked documents that were inadvertently boxed up and transported to the former vice president’s personal home at the end of the last administration,” Pence’s attorney wrote in a dated letter sent to the National Archives, the institution that must guard the documents and records when presidents and vice presidents cease their positions.

In February, FBI agents searched Pence’s Indiana home for hours and found a document with classification marks and six additional pages without classification marks that were not discovered in the initial review.

From the beginning, Pence cooperated with the investigation, as did Joe Biden and unlike Donald Trump, who ignored the authorities’ requests to turn over the secret documents until the FBI seized them in the registry of his private club of Mar-A-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida. This Friday the US media have published that, after receiving a request to that effect, Trump and his lawyers have not delivered the document on a secret plan to attack Iran that the former president spoke of in a recording.

The attorney general, Merrick Garland, decided in the case of Pence not to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the case, unlike the cases of Trump and Biden. There has never been any indication that Pence intentionally concealed those documents or even that he knew they were at his home, so there was never any expectation that he would face charges. Pence had secured in a very recent interview with Fox News that he had been “very careful” not to take anything improperly from the White House or from his own offices.

The news of his investigation file comes just days before Pence launches his campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa on Wednesday, a race that will put him in direct competition with his former boss, former President Donald Trump. Pence will make his candidacy official with the issuance of a video and with an electoral act in Des Moines, the capital and most populous city of the State, with some 210,000 inhabitants.

The former vice president, a traditional conservative, has a difficult position in the Republican Party, where he became one of the most hated characters by the most staunch supporters of Donald Trump for his refusal to subvert the result of the 2020 presidential election, in which the former president had been defeated by Democrat Joe Biden. The mob chanted “let’s hang Mike Pence” as they forced their way into the Capitol on January 6, 2021. At a forum with Trump supporters broadcast on Fox News this week, the mere mention of his name has sparked boos from the attendees.

Pence has had to testify before a grand jury investigating Trump. She filed an appeal to avoid it, but lost. However, he managed to get out of testifying specifically about his actions on the day of the assault on the Capitol. He alleged that on January 6 he was exercising his role as president of the Senate and that forcing him to testify violated the so-called “expression or debate clause” that protects congressmen from accounting for his parliamentary actions.

