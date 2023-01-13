The special prosecutor in charge of the case will be Robert Hur, a conservative prosecutor. The announcement came after the White House confirmed the discovery of a new batch of sensitive documents at one of his personal residences. The papers date back to Biden’s time as Barack Obama’s vice president.

Apparently the story of sensitive documents deposited in unauthorized places is repeating itself. Merrick Garland, the head of the Department of Justice, DOJ for its acronym in English, appointed a special prosecutor on Thursday to lead the investigations into classified documents discovered in offices and personal residences of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. The lawyer assigned to the case will be Robert Hur.

Hur will not have daily supervision from any DOJ superior or official, so he must fully comply with “regulations, procedures and policies of the same” according to Garland. In this sense, a statement released by the newly appointed special prosecutor ratified “the intention to follow the facts quickly and exhaustively, without fear or favoritism,” honoring the “trust placed” in him “to perform this service.”

Apparently, the attorney general had no choice. The announcement was made after President Biden and the White House confirmed the discovery, in one of his private residences, of another group of framed classified documents from his time as Barack Obama’s vice president.

The first group of papers was found days before the ‘midterms’, the midterm elections. According to Merrick Garland, the National Archives Office of the Inspector General contacted his Department to report that the White House had found classified documents in Joe Boden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center think tank.

In December another group was identified in the garage of the president’s private residence in Delaware. The FBI was notified, went to the scene and secured the documents. More recently, additional material was found in the same location, according to the head of state’s personal lawyer.

While the head of the most powerful state in the world is convinced that the conflict generated by the documents will be resolved, the attorney general stressed “the department’s commitment, both with independence and with responsibility in especially sensitive matters.”

Who is Robert Hur?

The designated special prosecutor is classified as a conservative. Until now, he had practiced law privately in Washington, the US capital. He was nominated by Donald Trump in 2017 to serve as the United States Attorney in Maryland. He was there until 2021, when he submitted his resignation.

Previously, he served as an assistant to the nation’s deputy attorney general. He also served as DOJ criminal chief Rod Rosenstein before he was appointed head of the FBI.

A graduate of Harvard and Stanford Law School, Hur also served as law clerk to one of the United States Supreme Court Justices, William Rehnquist, appointed by former President Reagan in the 1980s.

An impeccable resume, to impartially analyze the documents and reach a conclusion that many expect, especially the Republicans who describe the process carried out against Donald Trump as a ‘witch hunt’ for possessing sensitive material in his private residence in Florida.

with EFE