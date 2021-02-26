The Supreme Court of England has rejected the request of a young Londoner who joined, along with three friends, the Islamic Army in Syria to be allowed to return to the United Kingdom. Shamima Begum’s lawyers argued that her client cannot adequately appeal, without being present, against the government’s decision to deprive him of his British nationality.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court affirms that “the right to a fair trial does not prevail over all other considerations, such as the safety of the population.” He adds that “the appropriate solution in this case is to postpone the trial (on his claim) until Begum can participate effectively” and without risk to the public. It is a decision that the five judges acknowledge is “not perfect.”

Shamima Begum was 15 years old when she flew, in February 2015, to Istanbul with two friends – Amira Abase (15) and Kadiza Sultana (16) – who were attending the same school, in the Bethnal Green neighborhood of East London. They crossed the Syrian border to join Islamic Army guerrillas in their enclave of Raqqa. They were described as “IS brides” and married members of the terrorist group shortly after their arrival.

Although it has not been confirmed, it is believed that Abase died in 2019, in the bombing of Baghouz, the last stronghold of IS. Sultana was reportedly killed in a bombing of Raqqa by Russian aviation in 2018. In their flight from the fundamentalist caliphate, Begum and her husband, Yago Riedijk, a middle-class Dutchman seven years older than her who converted to jihadism, were arrested by Kurdish forces.

Stateless



Separated into different camps, Begum was located in 2019 by a journalist from ‘The Times’ in Al Houl, a camp of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the northeast of the Arab country. She was nine months pregnant and had two children, who died soon. The baby she gave birth to shortly after the interview with the British newspaper also died.

His expressions of support, with some qualms, for the ideals and actions of the IS caused rejection. Her request to be repatriated to the UK was rejected by the then Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, who also made the decision to deprive her of her nationality. Born in London, into a family originally from Bangladesh, she was legally British.

Domestic law and a United Nations Convention do not allow the deprivation of nationality to a person who is then stateless. London claimed that he is entitled to Bengali nationality, but the administration in Dhaka also rejects it. Begum’s lawyers want to challenge the government’s decision in British courts.

Transferred to another IS prison camp to protect her safety, Begum should obtain nationality in the Netherlands, according to her husband, who was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by the courts. But the marriage that would entitle her to Dutch nationality is not recognized, because she was then a minor.