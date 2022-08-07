





The Federal Court denied an injunction requested in a public civil action to postpone the auction of the Congonhas Airport concession, in the south of São Paulo. The decision was rendered on Friday, the 5th. The event is scheduled to take place on the 18th. The action alleged the need for immediate protection due to possible environmental damage and the increase in noise with the transfer of administration to the private sector, since the public notice foresees a growth of up to 40% in the operations of the airport, which is surrounded by residential neighborhoods.

In his decision, federal judge Caio José Bovino Greggio considered that the event had been previously approved by the Federal Audit Court (TCU), that the environmental impact studies had been presented and that a public hearing was held in 2021, when the population was able to participate and have access to the decisions of the concession project.

The judge also affirms that the increase in operations in Congonhas is not liquid and certain, but a variable foreseen in the project that may or may not be implemented by the concessionaire. The expansion of the airport’s capacity requested by Infraero would add 3 to 4 movements per hour in the terminal, which today operates with 32 to 33 takeoffs and landings per hour in commercial aviation, according to sources heard by the Estadão/Broadcast. The decision also considers the possible economic impacts for the Union if the auction were suspended.

At the end of July, as the Estadão showed, residents of neighborhoods neighboring Congonhas Airport have been complaining about the increase in aircraft noise in recent months and fear that the concession will worsen the situation in neighborhoods previously affected by noise, such as Jabaquara, and in places where the annoyance has increased in recent months, such as Paraíso and Jardins.

“We are surprised by the decision to reject the guardianship. On Monday we will have a meeting between neighborhood associations and lawyers to decide the next steps”, says the businesswoman and president of Associação Viva Moema, Simone Boacnin. “In the public hearing of the seventh round, none of our suggestions for a balance between economic interests and the needs of the surrounding population were incorporated into the contest. Can you accept that we were heard?”

Data from Infraero, the body that manages the airports, point out that noise complaints in the vicinity of Congonhas Airport went from 13, in the last five months of 2021, to 816, from January to May – an increase of 6,176%. Residents associate the situation with flight route changes made by the Airspace Control Department (Decea) in May last year. On the other hand, the federal agency argues that general noise decreased by 15.18%, but without specifying whether there was an increase in some regions.

A group formed by presidents and members of neighborhood associations such as Moema and Vila Mariana demanded more studies before the auction took place and asked that the winning concessionaire’s obligations be better defined. The Ministry of Infrastructure stated that the necessary studies were carried out and that, together with the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), it will manifest itself in court when notified. According to the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region, the case was distributed this Tuesday at the 12th Federal Civil Court of São Paulo.

Considered one of the Union’s most valuable assets in the State of São Paulo, Congonhas Airport was included in Anac’s seventh round of airport concessions, which expects to reach at least R$ 7.3 billion in investments in the 15 airports included in the package – the Field of Mars is also on the list.

Faced with this situation, representatives of entities from at least eight neighborhoods have come together in recent months to pressure public bodies to review the change of routes at Congonhas Airport or even to take actions to reduce the impacts on the affected places, such as installing noise barriers. at the airport site and create a fund to assist in the sound insulation of affected houses and buildings.

The group is still concerned about the environmental impacts and reports that the planes have passed closer to green areas, such as Ibirapuera Park. “We are in favor of the concession, that the development of the city takes place, but in a more friendly way with the population”, explained the president of the Association of Residents and Friends of Jardim Lusitânia (Sojal), Nelson Cury.

In addition to meetings with civil aviation bodies, representatives of neighborhood associations have already participated in public hearings at the City Council and the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo. This week, they were also received by the State Attorney General, Mario Sarrubbo. Judicialization, explained the residents, was the path adopted after the group’s demands were not met.







