The Rio de Janeiro court denied today (20) the request by the defense of former federal deputy Flordelis dos Santos de Souza for the trial to be transferred from the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói to Rio de Janeiro. The preliminary decision is by the judge Celso Ferreira Filho, rapporteur of the case in the 2nd. Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice.

Flordelis’ defense claimed, on the 3rd of this month, that the judge in the case, Nearis dos Santos Carvalho Arce, head of the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói, had spoken with the jurors who must act in the process regarding the defendant’s trial. They claimed that, by commenting on the case at a meeting, the magistrate would have compromised the bias of the jurors.

In the decision, the magistrate wrote that “there was no breach of impartiality on the part of the jurors when meeting with the head judge of the 3rd Criminal Court of the District of Niterói, confirming that it was a routine meeting between the magistrate and possible members of the jury, in the which prosecutor, prosecutor or defense assistant have access. I conclude by reiterating the denial.”

convictions

In November 2021, the Jury Court of Niterói convicted two sons of former federal deputy Flordelis for the murder of Pastor Anderson do Carmo. Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues, Flordelis’ legitimate son, accused of having shot the victim, was sentenced to 33 years, two months and 20 days in prison in an initially closed regime.

He was convicted of the crimes of triple qualified homicide, illegal possession of a firearm, use of false document and armed criminal association.

Lucas Cezar dos Santos de Souza, adopted son, accused of having been responsible for acquiring the murder weapon, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison in an initially closed regime, for triple qualified homicide.