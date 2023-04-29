Deputy filed an appeal after having his account restricted by a post that contested the effectiveness of the vaccine against covid

The TJSP (São Paulo Court of Justice) denied an action by the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) against Twitter. The decision was published by the TJSP on Wednesday (April 26, 2023). Former President’s Son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had filed an appeal against the social network after having its profile restricted by fake news, in January 2022.

Eduardo’s account was restricted because, at the time, the deputy published messages on his Twitter account that contested the effectiveness of the vaccine against covid-19. However, the Court considered Eduardo’s appeal as “unfounded” and determined that the deputy pay R$ 2,500 to Twitter to cover the platform’s costs with defense lawyers. Here’s the full of the judgment (3 MB).

According to the text, the TJSP did not understand that Eduardo’s statements about the immunizer were adequate, especially in a period when thousands of people lost loved ones due to the disease. One of the messages shared by the deputy suggested that he had “experimental character”.

This was not the only time that Eduardo published anti-vaccine messages. In October 2021, the deputy stated that people recovered from covid-19 have more immunity to the coronavirus than those vaccinated against the disease. “Will only vaccine do? It’s not hard to understand…”said the deputy in a post on the social network Gettr, later replicated on Twitter.

The deputy has also criticized immunization against covid in children. On Twitter, the congressman advised parents and guardians to go to court because they felt pressured by the news that, in São Paulo, there were 268 schools in 9 municipalities ready to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years.

“I know it’s not easy and not everyone has the conditions, but if we want our freedom, we all have to fight for it”, said at the time. Although he criticizes the vaccine, Eduardo was immunized against the coronavirus on August 25, 2021. The dose was applied by the then Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.