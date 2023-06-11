In the decision, the judge states that the theft suspect is a repeat offender and would have resisted arrest; police officers in the case were removed

The TJ-SP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) denied a habeas corpus for the man who had his hands and feet tied by São Paulo military police after being accused of robbing a supermarket in Vila Mariana, south-central São Paulo, on the night of Tuesday (6.jun.2023).



In the decision, signed by Judge Edison Tetsuzo Namba on Saturday (June 10, 2023), the TJ-SP states that the theft suspect is a repeat offender and would have resisted arrest, in addition to threatening the police. Here’s the full of the decision (398 KB).

Other factors that supported the judge’s decision were the fact that the man did not prove he had a permanent home or job.



The military police officers who participated in the action that arrested the man were removed. According to the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo, an investigation was launched to determine the circumstances relating to the actions of the agents involved in the episode.

Watch (1min26s):

